‘Too outspoken’: Elon Musk ripped into for hypocritically criticizing another MAGA despite being too outspoken himself

A kingdom can’t have two kings. That’s probably what led to Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk parting ways in the Department of Government Efficiency.

Social media users initially speculated that Ramaswamy was booted from his position because of his vocal support of H-1B visas. This isn’t true, but Ramaswamy has officially left DOGE on the first day of office. According to the Wall Street Journal, Ramaswamy left because DOGE’s mandate “narrowed and shifted.”

Elon Musk allegedly found Ramaswamy to be “too outspoken.” If Musk truly thought this about Ramaswamy, it would be the pinnacle of irony. After all, Musk is practically glued to X and busy with typing the next tweet.

Additionally, Musk and Ramaswamy had different understandings of DOGE’s position and priority as a project. Musk envisioned DOGE as an official government agency that cuts down on federal spending. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy preferred that it stay an outside entity that focuses on cutting red tape. These were drastically different directions, and Musk’s idea won.

Regardless, Ramaswamy expressed no resentment in his departure tweet. He wrote, “I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all in to help President Trump make America great again!” Ramaswamy now intends to run for office in Ohio for the position of governor.

Social media users have mixed reactions regarding Ramaswamy’s departure. One X user thought that Ramaswamy was only pushed out because he “became inconvenient” for defending legal migration. Another X user wished Ramaswamy the best of luck in becoming the next Governor of Ohio. Despite all the supportive comments, not everyone hoped the best for Ramaswamy. Many of them still remember Ramaswamy’s scathing critique of American culture and his support of H-1B visas.

A highly overlooked detail

While Ramaswamy’s withdrawal from DOGE caught everyone’s attention, not enough eyes are watching the fact that President Trump has incorporated DOGE into the government as part of the Executive Office of the President. A website launched during former President Obama’s time has been renamed doge.gov. How DOGE will operate is still unclear, and what scope of power Musk truly has in government now is unknown.

