Things We Saw Today: How Many He-Man Shows Is Too Many?

Netflix has just announced that they’re adding another He-Man show to their roster and yes, this is a DIFFERENT He-Man show than the one they already announced earlier this year.

Back in August, Netflix announced Masters of the Universe: Revelation, helmed by Kevin Smith. Smith described the show as an “anime series” and also “the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”–wildly different and far removed, then, from Noelle Stevenson’s extremely updated She-Ra: Princesses of Power.

A young prince discovers a mighty power, and an epic story begins once more! He-Man and the Masters of the Universe wage a new battle against Skeletor in a reimagined take on the classic franchise. @MastersOfficial pic.twitter.com/sVh0CFtAFX — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2019

This new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which will be CG-animated and made by House of Cool and CGCG (the companies behind Trollhunters and other 3-D CG animations), also seems totally removed from both Princesses of Power AND Smith’s Revelation.

Which means Netflix has three completely separate He-Man universes existing simultaneously–not to mention Sony’s Masters of the Universe feature film, which, last we heard, is supposed to star Netflix fave Noah Centino in the title role.

That is … a lot of Eternia content. Meanwhile, She-Ra: Princesses of Power is over here gearing up for season 5 like:

(via i09)

Look at all these beautiful people being beautiful at the Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker premiere. (via Go Fug Yourself)

Check out this Native American Star Wars art exhibit! (via NPR)

The big question from today’s impeachment debates: Is “irregardless” a real word? (via Merriam-Webster)

In case you’re confused: “How the Internet Came to Loathe Pete Buttigieg” (via the New York Times)

This is 100% the most I want out of a trailer for Quiet Place 2. Honestly, they can keep their full trailers to themselves!



This, uh, sure is a casting choice.

Oshun who?! I know they’re not talking about dark skinned goddess Oshun. American Gods showing their whole ass. Please just cancel the shit already. https://t.co/DfItqfxkYA — shay. (@issashaything) December 17, 2019

Did you want to cry over a Pokémon GO commercial today? Sure you did!

WHY IS THIS POKÉMON GO COMMERCIAL MAKING ME TEAR UP?! https://t.co/e8mro2ZiF8 — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) December 18, 2019

An Oregon woman is suing a beauty pageant for excluding transgender contestants. (via Willamette Week)

Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg have some Big Tech Boy Drama going on. (via Inc.)

What did you all see out there as you presumably keep refreshing C-SPAN waiting for tonight’s impeachment vote? Also, how is it only Wednesday???

(image: Mattel/Filmation)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com