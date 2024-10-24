‘Agatha All Along’ seems to confirm Agatha’s sexuality with one line

We’ve been waiting for it and while Rio (Aubrey Plaza) and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) have yet to kiss, we did seemingly get confirmation of Agatha’s sexuality in episode 7 of Agatha All Along.

Recommended Videos

Fans from the start of the show have wondered if something was going on between Rio and Agatha. The two seemed to flirt non-stop with each other and we’d been teased that the show was going to storylines between queer characters. So when Agatha Harkness fired one line back at Billy (Joe Locke), you could hear fans screaming.

During the episode “Death’s Hand in Mind,” Billy is trying to get an answer out of Agatha. When he calls her out for not just being straight forward with her response, Agatha says “Hey, you want straight answers, ask a straight lady.” Look, it isn’t her kissing Rio on the mouth but at this point, we are seemingly only like one episode away from living our best lives.

The gay scream I scrumpt #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/0dBsFm790E — Slayerfest 98: A Queer Podcast (@slayerfestx98) October 24, 2024

The reaction online was as excited as you’d imagine. Many were praising the line for confirming Agatha’s sexuality while others were just shouting for joy that our beloved witch wasn’t a “straight lady.”

#AgathaAllAlong spoilers ?



Not a straight moment to be had this episode! ?️‍? pic.twitter.com/ChcdaJv5EV — Agatha Harkness News (@AgathaHNews) October 24, 2024

So many fans are just beyond happy that this line even exists. “The fact the ‘ask a straight lady’ line is real makes me go insane like… it EXISTS we didn’t make it up, Agatha literally said she’s not straight which we KNEW but it’s just so good to HEAR and SEE and oh my god I LOVE HER.”

The fact the “ask a straight lady” line is real makes me go insane like… it EXISTS ? we didn’t make it up, Agatha literally said she’s not straight which we KNEW but it’s just so good to HEAR and SEE and oh my god I LOVE HER. — berry (@sckberry) October 24, 2024

Like…this is an actual line in a Marvel show. How cool is that?! Next, let Agatha and Rio SMOOCH!

It is Marvel’s way of letting a character come out

We’ve seen a Marvel character talk about sexuality in the past. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) both talked about how they were bisexual to each other in season 1 of the Disney+ show. From there, we’ve had a handful of queer characters but it is not often that a queer character can openly talk about their sexuality. What is happening on Agatha All Along is new for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is exciting to watch.

Billy and his boyfriend Eddie got to have an entire mission together. Agatha confirmed that she isn’t straight. It really is an exciting time for fans of the MCU who have been waiting for more queer characters. Which, what perfect timing since the Young Avengers are canonically not all straight in the comics.

Marvel actually letting their characters talk about sexuality and even crack jokes about not being straight is a fun new move for the franchise and one that has resonated with fans. They’re not all so hung up on Marvel continuing to hint that characters aren’t straight but do nothing with it. Agatha said point blank that she’s not a straight lady and now that is a reaction image that I am sure social media will use time and time again.

Luckily though, we have two more episodes to see Agatha and Rio kiss and I will be keeping my fingers crossed.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy