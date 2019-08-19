Things We Saw Today: He-Man Is Coming to Netflix but Don’t Expect a She-Ra Crossover

Given the success of Netflix’s She-Ra series, it seemed natural that He-Man would eventually find his way to the streaming platform, and now he has. Kevin Smith announced at Power-Con this weekend that he’ll be executive producing the new limited series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The “anime series,” as Smith described it, will focus on the unresolved storylines of the ’80s original and pick up right where that series left off.

If that sounds wildly different in tone and approach than Noelle Stevenson’s She-Ra series, that’s because it is. While the new She-Ra is specifically designed for today’s young audience, Smith told the crowd that his He-Man will be “the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!” So unlike their original source material, there’s no indication that these two series will ever cross over with one another.

While this doesn’t sound like my specific jam, I know there are a ton of people out there who will be really excited about this series. Maybe those men who love to write me long emails about how the new She-Ra is terrible and retroactively ruined their childhoods will finally find some peace knowing that something finally, for once, will be for them.

