Things We Saw Today: He-Man Is Coming to Netflix but Don’t Expect a She-Ra Crossover
Given the success of Netflix’s She-Ra series, it seemed natural that He-Man would eventually find his way to the streaming platform, and now he has. Kevin Smith announced at Power-Con this weekend that he’ll be executive producing the new limited series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The “anime series,” as Smith described it, will focus on the unresolved storylines of the ’80s original and pick up right where that series left off.
If that sounds wildly different in tone and approach than Noelle Stevenson’s She-Ra series, that’s because it is. While the new She-Ra is specifically designed for today’s young audience, Smith told the crowd that his He-Man will be “the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!” So unlike their original source material, there’s no indication that these two series will ever cross over with one another.
While this doesn’t sound like my specific jam, I know there are a ton of people out there who will be really excited about this series. Maybe those men who love to write me long emails about how the new She-Ra is terrible and retroactively ruined their childhoods will finally find some peace knowing that something finally, for once, will be for them.
- At the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, Elizabeth Warren spoke of her “mistakes,” saying, “I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations we have had together.” Whatever your thoughts on her actions or her apology, the idea of having a president who knows the words “I’m sorry” and one who promises to keep listening is a nice one. (via The Hill)
- Last week, Kylie Cheung wrote in the “Week in Reproductive Justice” column that Planned Parenthood was preparing to be forced out of the Title X program. Well, it happened. Call your representatives, because they have the power to fix this and it’s their job to listen to you.
Today, the Trump admin is forcing us out of the Title X program — our nation’s program focused on family planning, of which we serve 40% of patients. This is a *direct attack* on Planned Parenthood and on our health and rights, and we will not stand for it. #StandWithPP #ProtectX pic.twitter.com/WRMvzGafNq
— Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 19, 2019
- One of you posted this in our “Well, Actually” Facebook group and I have not stopped laughing.
Not all men https://t.co/xHRUQ6oN4c
— Darin A. Robinson II (@rain4estwhitaka) August 12, 2019
Happy Monday, everybody!
(image: Mattel/Filmation)
