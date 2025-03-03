‘TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG’: Trump’s inflammatory post raises questions about the Epstein list

Every day is a new opportunity for Donald Trump to stir up controversy. This time, the president’s cryptic social media post is gaining online traction.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, “TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!” This “yuge” announcement could be about anything. After all, Trump made a slew of questionable decisions in the previous week. From mocking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office to posting about invading Gaza, the possibilities for the undisclosed news are endless.

@realDonaldTrump

One social media user wrote, “Will the Epstein Files be the topic?” Many other X users also thought that Trump was alluding to the infamous Epstein files.

@KillAuDeepState

Many other X users also thought that Trump was alluding to the infamous Epstein files. There’s still anticipation from Americans to know who else was associated with, or even potentially involved with, Epstein.

@MichelleVBurger

According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Americans will gain access to the “full” Jeffrey Epstein files after the first phase. Regardless, the first phase release has been highly criticized for rehashing old information. The White House had even officially Rickrolled people into believing the full files had been released. Instead of a link to damning information, those who clicked on the link were led to the ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video by Rick Astley. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some social media users are also disillusioned from getting access to the Epstein files.

An unreliable narrator

Instead of taking Trump’s post seriously, some social media users resorted to trolling the president instead. One artist on X made an animated gif with Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia cozying up. Perhaps Trump’s suspense-filled tell-all won’t be about the Epstein documents, but the United States declaring allyship with Russia instead.

@freeonis_

Others have also decided to question whether the Trump administration will be reliable enough to release the full Epstein files. One X user thought, “So if someone says, ‘Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is,’ that is the first red flag that they are gonna lie their a—s off to you.” Essentially, people are either taking Trump’s announcement seriously or just as another unreliable post from the president.

@wlodawskicodes

Another social media user entirely disregarded the relevance of Trump’s announcement. They speculated that it may just be another distraction tactic after Trump’s disastrous meeting with Zelenskyy.

@dan_coyle

The Oval Office meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump didn’t just devolve into a satirical SNL sketch. Trump’s poor reception of Zelenskyy was criticized by world leaders from the European Union and beyond.

