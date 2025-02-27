After a confusing back and forth at the White House, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his intentions to turn Gaza into prime real estate after an unnerving social media post.

At his official Truth Social account, President Trump posted an AI-generated video of a redeveloped Gaza. ‘Trump Gaza,’ as the AI-generated music calls it, shows Trump’s vision for the war-torn city. The rubble was replaced by a Trump statue, Elon Musk eating hummus, and a brand new Trump hotel. It was essentially a disturbing resort ad. If not for the inconsistent AI-generated images, then for the implications the video held. This all harkens back to Trump’s idea to turn Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East” while forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land.

Simply put, this plan is not a development project. This implies the annexation of Gaza. Human rights groups have also blatantly called Trump’s plan ethnic cleansing and a war crime. ‘Trump Gaza’ went viral on X, but social media users generally felt disturbed and repulsed by the video.

United in disgust

@sentdefender

One X user writes, “U.S. President Donald J. Trump has posted this AI video and song on Truth Social, claiming to show the “future” of the Gaza Strip. I’m seriously at a loss for words right now.”

Another social media user struggled to absorb the video and broke their thoughts down through a thread on X. They concluded, “The reality will be hell.”

@1goodtern

Meanwhile, even Trump’s MAGA supporters on Truth Social were distraught by Trump’s post. One of them thought the post was insensitive. “I am a true fan of DJT, but I find this very insensitive to be released on a very sad day like today,” she posted. The supporter also mentioned the Bibas family. They were Israeli hostages killed in Gaza the day the video was posted.

Janet Macdonald/@JMacd2024

Another Trump supporter thought that the video should be deleted. “Bearded belly dancers, you dancing with someone other than your wife; this was weird for me, and I love you, Trump. This should be deleted, not good.” Even Trump’s strongest supporters couldn’t defend the crime before their eyes.

Beverly Jackson/@beverlyjackson10

