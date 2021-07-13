Animal Crossing‘s Tom Nook is an icon, and this is coming from someone who just got into the game during quarantine and has been saved by its chill gameplay and aesthetic. All I know is that, yes, Tom Nook comes for your bells, but he also provides an island to live on, all the elements to make said island your home, and the instructions on how to live your best life while on your own personal island.

Would I like to not get lip from Tom Nook when I don’t have all the money to pay back my loan? Absolutely. But there’s always been something so charming about this little fella that I could never get mad at him. Yes, I’d side-eye him with the rest of the Animal Crossing fam when he tried, and succeeded, in selling me a $2 million dollar basement for my island home.

But the fact remains that I’m a Tom Nook stan who is absolutely here for him trending every day of the week and twice on Sunday, if it means I get to see more of this dapper little raccoon. This time around, it’s from a predictive text prompt. Twitter user @dianahorizons asked the internet, “Expose yourself with phone predictive text: Tom Nook is ____.”

expose yourself with phone predictive text: tom nook is ______ — diana acww phase (@dianahorizons) July 12, 2021

And honestly, the responses were hilarious, oh so true, had a side of creepy, or make you question what Tom Nook is really up to when you’re not looking!

tom nook is the author and the director of my downfall https://t.co/7UbJNbYGLO — harsh digs BLM (@henihoneymei) July 13, 2021

Tom nook is a good thing nOoOoo

My keyboard, I HATE YOU

TOM NOOK IS BAD. https://t.co/axsWLfCGct — ToChoPals @ #Pokemon/#anipoke | #SinnohMonth (@tochopals) July 13, 2021

Tom Nook is going on the phone and he says he’s going on the bus ticket for a few hours but I think I might be able to go with the dogs to do it again so he doesn’t want tinder lol but he is just like the one who is in church with me too and I want tinder and I want him https://t.co/euFVGyU0Zf — River Durden (@RTwoD_too) July 13, 2021

Tom Nook is a big fan of anime girls Wait what. https://t.co/5m0ertSu0w — Isla (@islamctear) July 13, 2021

Tom nook is a great way to get a water type https://t.co/pDDoW5B6T4 — Oresti️⚡ #sinnohmonth (@TheTrueOresti) July 13, 2021

Tom nook is on earth and I think I can put it in the back of my life* *Must read in David Bowie’s voice https://t.co/J0kb1g71uh — Erin Maguire (@eramoog) July 13, 2021

tom nook is so good for you WOOOOO YEAHHHHH https://t.co/tly2xDWEVr — cay (@kittycalyx) July 13, 2021

Tom Nook is the only way to get the good bananas https://t.co/VcxN6w0gsk — blocked by Charmin customer support (@whiny_the_elder) July 13, 2021

tom nook is okay and i is okay and i just okay with it too lol lol https://t.co/G7RorAv0OL — (@Honeyy_Beee13) July 13, 2021

tom nook is a big one but i like that too https://t.co/NJ8AuWfAnv — cel (@d_1ckh3ad) July 13, 2021

Tom Nook is the best medicine for me…. (wtffff I’m scared.) https://t.co/ZhZMiqpdms — Eleanor ⚡ (@dirtypaws_) July 13, 2021

tom nook is a good time my phone has clearly never met him https://t.co/33oWwAMdsE — Hatter | COMMISSIONS OPEN (@HatterpillarTTV) July 13, 2021

