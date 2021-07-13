comScore Twitter Tells on Itself With Animal Crossing's Tom Nook

Animal Crossing’s Tom Nook Is Trending on Twitter as He Should Be, Thanks to Predictive Text

By Lyra HaleJul 13th, 2021, 11:09 am

Animal Crossing Tom Nook

Animal Crossing‘s Tom Nook is an icon, and this is coming from someone who just got into the game during quarantine and has been saved by its chill gameplay and aesthetic. All I know is that, yes, Tom Nook comes for your bells, but he also provides an island to live on, all the elements to make said island your home, and the instructions on how to live your best life while on your own personal island.

Would I like to not get lip from Tom Nook when I don’t have all the money to pay back my loan? Absolutely. But there’s always been something so charming about this little fella that I could never get mad at him. Yes, I’d side-eye him with the rest of the Animal Crossing fam when he tried, and succeeded, in selling me a $2 million dollar basement for my island home.

But the fact remains that I’m a Tom Nook stan who is absolutely here for him trending every day of the week and twice on Sunday, if it means I get to see more of this dapper little raccoon. This time around, it’s from a predictive text prompt. Twitter user @dianahorizons asked the internet, “Expose yourself with phone predictive text: Tom Nook is ____.”

And honestly, the responses were hilarious, oh so true, had a side of creepy, or make you question what Tom Nook is really up to when you’re not looking!

(image: Nintendo)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.