Tom Holland Is Hosting a Marvel Pub Quiz. Thank You, World

Tom Holland has been trying to bring joy to the world in whatever little ways he can, which we appreciate. Whether it’s buying chickens and sharing it with us on Instagram or doing weird challenges where he tries to put his shirt on while doing a handstand, he’s definitely entertaining to watch while we’re all trapped inside. The latest Holland maneuver? We’re getting trivia!

Now Tom Holland is sharing his love of pub quizzes with the world to help give everyone something to do. It’s not for money (you can donate to the Brothers Trust if you’d like though), but rather just for fun. A pub quiz with Tom Holland and his family sounds like a good time, so why not join in? Especially since it’s Marvel themed! The Pub Quiz is set to run on Wednesday, April 29th.

Come and join the Massive Marvel Pub Quiz on Wednesday 29th April at 8pm UK time. @TomHolland1996 will be hosting the quiz on his Instagram page and don’t worry this is all for fun so you can play by yourself or in a team! #marvelquiz #spiderman #tomholland #pubquiz #lockdowngame pic.twitter.com/hPJHBXlx0e — Thebrotherstrust (@Tbrotherstrust) April 27, 2020

If it’s 8pm in Holland’s native UK, that means the East Coast gets ready for a fun pub quiz at 3pm, the West Coast at 12pm, and Hawaii is waking up for a 9am Tom Holland livestream. This is a bit early in some timezones, but time is an illusion and getting to do a Marvel quiz hosted by Tom Holland in the middle of the day is worth it.

I don’t know how exactly how this will go down, but I’m determined to do well, because I love trivia—and getting to play a superhero-themed pub quiz hosted by Tom Holland is something that I feel like I dreamt up. I’m going to wake up and find out that I won the trophy only in my mind palace (in my head, it looks like the Goblet of Fire). Some details of gameplay are on the Brothers Trust blog:

A good idea, ahead of time is to prepare your answer sheets with your team name and where you are playing, city and country – one sheet please, that is big enough to be legible but not so big that it can’t be photographed. Once Tom has completed the questions, you will need to photograph your team and answer sheet and post to your Instagram, tagging @thebrotherstrust and using the #massivemarvelpubquiz so that we can repost a selection. No googling because Peter Tingles will pick up on it.

This is a wonderfully fun thing for Tom Holland to do and is one of the reasons he’s among my favorite stars. So many celebrities are doing what they think is helpful (looking at you that Imagine video) but really, this distraction? A diverting, no-stakes pub quiz with something we all love and hosted by a fave? That’s actually doing something good for everyone’s well being.

Right now, we need distractions. We need something to just take our minds off of the way things are, and this is perfect for that. Am I going to get extremely competitive tomorrow at 3pm? Yes, happy lunch break to me, I’m going to beat Tom Holland if its the last thing I do (even though I know him hosting means he’s not playing, I still want to win).

Join in or just watch for fun, at least it is something new to undertake and knowing Tom Holland, you know something wild is going to happen. Maybe he’ll leak the plot to the next Spider-Man movie.

For more information, you can check out the Brothers Trust’s blog on the quiz. You’re going to want to have a pen and paper and get ready to take on the world of Marvel. Ten lucky winners will be able to win Spider-Man: Far From Home posters! (I definitely want to win, have I mentioned this?)

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

