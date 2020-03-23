Don’t Worry, Tom Holland Bought Some Chickens. Crisis Averted.

I have seen the struggles of the supermarket sweep in these dark times—the empty shelves and the need for sustenance when there seems to be none. So has, apparently, Tom Holland. The Spider-Man star decided to share his experience with everything going on on Instagram.

Holland, his brothers, and friends decided to become their own source for eggs by buying some chickens named Predator and the Chestnut Ranger, because … well … when life gives you lemons, I guess?

It became an internet sensation, mainly because many of us woke up to another day of this mess to discover the absurdity of Tom Holland just chasing chickens around his backyard.

The important things in life right now: Making sure we all know Tom Holland bought some chickens pic.twitter.com/G3tqkOmMRG — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 22, 2020

Twitter, obviously, lost their collective marbles over the fact that, in the grand scheme of everything, Tom Holland and his friends thought, “Eh, why not get some chickens, and then we’ll have eggs?” in the midst of doing a bunch of puzzles together, since there isn’t really much else any of us can do.

The way Tom Holland and his mates went to the supermarket, realised that all the eggs are gone and thought yah let’s get chickens,,, chaotic good pic.twitter.com/i9Gt37HlUU — beth (@vanelloki) March 22, 2020

tom holland buying chickens because there’s no eggs at the grocery store is the funniest thing to come out of this pic.twitter.com/q7eubOwMC2 — (@nomadspideys) March 22, 2020

tom holland and his chicken who knew we needed it pic.twitter.com/BfhTVKnv2b — joen (@parkcrjones) March 22, 2020

just started thinking about tom holland and how he’s living life at home with his 3 chickens, his brother and best friends while doing a puzzle war with his family i love him so much, i hope he’s this content and happy forever pic.twitter.com/QMF1FXSWkD — nicky ️‍ #1 TDATT stan (@spideyyunderoos) March 22, 2020

Oh to be a chicken being carried by Tom Holland :( pic.twitter.com/NeS66zatse — hidalgaga (@imsexyandimNOE) March 22, 2020

tom holland buying chickens so he doesn’t run out of eggs is the funniest thing to come from miss rona’s world tour pic.twitter.com/WgBepEj3zi — em ☂︎ i hate justin (@cloudyseance) March 22, 2020

Tom Holland as chickens; a thread pic.twitter.com/heQT31jVB7 — ᴇʟ |-/ (@melisa_koi) March 23, 2020

i absolutely did not think i would wake up to tom holland chasing chickens around his backyard — maddie ⎊ (@rogersndanvers) March 22, 2020

At least Tom Holland, Harry Holland, Harrison Osterfield, and Tuwaine Barrett are taking their chicken mother duty seriously.

I want to know who looked at this group of boys and said “Yeah sure, here are some chickens” during a worldwide pandemic, but I’m here for the content of Tom Holland and company trying to wrangle up chickens every morning. Please start a chicken watch for us? Just live stream you guys trying to take care of them.

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com