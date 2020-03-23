comScore

Don’t Worry, Tom Holland Bought Some Chickens. Crisis Averted.

This is now a Predator and the Chestnut Ranger stan account.

By Rachel LeishmanMar 23rd, 2020, 12:02 pm

Tom Holland at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home

I have seen the struggles of the supermarket sweep in these dark times—the empty shelves and the need for sustenance when there seems to be none. So has, apparently, Tom Holland. The Spider-Man star decided to share his experience with everything going on on Instagram.

Holland, his brothers, and friends decided to become their own source for eggs by buying some chickens named Predator and the Chestnut Ranger, because … well … when life gives you lemons, I guess?

It became an internet sensation, mainly because many of us woke up to another day of this mess to discover the absurdity of Tom Holland just chasing chickens around his backyard.

Twitter, obviously, lost their collective marbles over the fact that, in the grand scheme of everything, Tom Holland and his friends thought, “Eh, why not get some chickens, and then we’ll have eggs?” in the midst of doing a bunch of puzzles together, since there isn’t really much else any of us can do.

At least Tom Holland, Harry Holland, Harrison Osterfield, and Tuwaine Barrett are taking their chicken mother duty seriously.

I want to know who looked at this group of boys and said “Yeah sure, here are some chickens” during a worldwide pandemic, but I’m here for the content of Tom Holland and company trying to wrangle up chickens every morning. Please start a chicken watch for us? Just live stream you guys trying to take care of them.

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!