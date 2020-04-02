Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Roast Tom Holland’s Handstand Challenge Video

I was but a distraught fangirl when I saw Tom Holland sitting shirtless in his home trying to put a t-shirt on while doing a handstand. Yes, that sentence seems confusing, but it’s what I was accosted with when I checked Tom Holland’s Instagram story. For some reason, the push-up challenge has shifted into buff celebrities trying to put shirts on while they’re doing a handstand.

I don’t know, I’m not a buff celebrity. They’re all bored. But Tom Holland, in his shirtless escapade, decided to nominate both Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. Those are some inspired choices for the Spider-Man: Far From Home star to make, because there are plenty of Mysterio/Spidey (or Jake/Tom) fans after Far From Home, and who doesn’t have a soft spot for SpideyPool?

So the challenge in question is not simple—not in the least. As I pointed out before, you take your shirt off. Then, you use the wall to do a handstand (cheaters), and then try to put your shirt back on while maintaining the handstand. Tom, in all his strength, struggled and was breathing heavily by the end of it.

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories… thank u very much

I should also note that, for whatever reason, the last video of him out of breath and putting his shirt back on was the first video to get posted, so a lot of confusion went down before Instagram uploaded the rest of Holland’s challenge.

While fun and a great new trend for me personally, what ended up being hilarious was both Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds choosing to take this time to just roast Tom Holland instead of actually doing the challenge themselves. Again, I just want to know who even thought of this challenge in the first place.

Why Tom Holland decided to participate is beyond me, but both Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds essentially saying “no thanks” to him is great. Ryan Reynolds couldn’t even form words! (Jake Gyllenhaal may still respond with his own video, which I will gladly watch, but making fun of Holland first is what is the most important part of this entire thing.)

Anyway.

I think that, currently, Tom Holland is bored. He’s been buying chickens, doing puzzles, and posting more on his Instagram in the last few weeks than he had in an entire year, so someone please help him. Send him a Nintendo Switch or something so he can play games instead of doing whatever this challenge actually is.

