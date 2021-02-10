Tom Holland Says Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Aren’t in Next Spider-Man Movie? Okay, Sure.

Either Tom Holland has gotten sort of better at lying or Marvel just stopped telling him things, because now he’s saying that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be in his third Spider-Man movie. Lol okay, Tom.

According to Esquire, Holland says the previous Spider-Men won’t appear in the film (despite the fact that Garfield was in Atlanta). While we’re all well aware of the fact that this movie is almost definitely going to combine all three of the Spider-Man franchises into Holland’s, it seems as if Marvel is still pretending like we’re in the wrong.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Holland said of Maguire and Garfield. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Again, sure. Look, I try not to know too much about these movies until I see them because I want to be pleasantly surprised! But we the three Spider-Man actors coming back to the role of Peter Parker is one of the worst kept secrets in recent years—and Mark Ruffalo streamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok at the premiere.

Do I think that Tom Holland is just straight up lying? Yes and no. I think Marvel told him that this is a big secret (despite the fact that we basically know) and so he’s lying about it because he has to, but I also don’t think he knows the whole story. In the past, Tom Holland has been bad about spoilers, mainly because he gets excited and starts talking, and suddenly you know the entire plot.

He’s not great at keeping the secrets. So for Marvel to have him focus denying this one thing we all sort of know? It makes it easier for him to maybe not spoil other plot points that are still under wraps. It’s also possible that there are things about this situation he doesn’t know yet because Marvel is that worried about his propensity for spoilers, but even if that’s the case, they can’t keep it up forever. Part of me doesn’t care either way. We know it’s happening, and if it somehow doesn’t, then there’s probably some bigger secret we’re all going to be shocked by.

What I would love out of Sony is any kind of information on the movie. We have so little and yet so much, and it’s hard to navigate. But maybe the lack of even a title means that it’ll give too much away? I don’t know. Either way, I think Marvel is being very selective about what Tom Holland can and cannot talk about/know. So focusing all these questions on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield takes away the fact that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are both coming back to the Spidey world as Doc Ock and Electro.

So … we know you’re lying, Tom. But what does that mean you’re hiding?

