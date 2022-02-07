When in doubt, let Tom Holland playing a video game soothe you. Tom Holland may not be the best at playing video games, but he is a delight to watch as Nathan Drake. Maybe they had Uncharted set “Hard” level, even though he’s told time and time again that it’s on easy.

Now, we get to see Tom Holland playing the game that inspired his latest film with YouTuber Jacksepticeye (Seán William McLoughlin). The video features Holland complaining about how many people he’s killing while driving through a city, as well as breaking down bringing Nathan Drake to life in the upcoming movie.

The video has a lot of information about the movie, as well as Holland’s history with the game, but it also breaks down a bit of his stunts.

Nathan Drake vs. Spidey

When it comes to Spider-Man, a lot of the stunts are done by Holland, but also his team of stunt doubles under the mask or in CGI, given that Spider-Man swings over the New York City skyline. With Nathan Drake, it’s different because he’s a human doing this stuff, and it is Holland’s face for the majority of it. Hearing him talk about the difference is interesting since Holland clearly likes doing the stunt work given his gymnastics background, and it’s fascinating to watch him break it down while playing video games.

Uncharted finally hits theaters on February 18, and I can’t wait to see Holland bring Nathan Drake to life.

(image: Sony)

