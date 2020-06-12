Things We Saw Today: Now We Can Win a Chance to Go to the Cherry Premiere With Tom Holland

Tom Holland fans: REJOICE! Holland teamed up with the Russo Brothers for the upcoming movie Cherry and now lucky fans can have the chance of going to the premiere! And it’s for an important cause: the All-In Challenge lets fans donate money for the opportunity to meet some of their favorite celebrities, and all the proceeds are donated to organizations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

A caveat about Cherry, however, is that it isn’t for Spider-Man’s younger-skewing audience. Holland’s character is a drug addict and a bank robber in a role that seeks to shift perceptions about him as an actor. So while donating, please keep in mind that it is a more adult film.

Based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, Cherry is going to be a change of pace for Holland. He’s also set to star in The Devil All the Time, which is another one that younger fans shouldn’t see as I’ve read the book and it’s definitely for adults, but still, donating to the All-In Challenge for the chance to go to the premiere? Definitely worth it.

The Russo Bros. have promised that we’re going to see Holland as we’ve never seen him before, with Joe Russo telling Comicbook.com, “I think it’s an Oscar worthy performance. I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven’t a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation.”

The novel Cherry “concerns an unnamed narrator’s time in college, as a soldier during the War in Iraq, and life as a drug addict and bank robber after returning from the war during the midst of the American opioid epidemic.”

The Russo Brothers and Tom Holland and what’s hopefully a damning portrait of our age? I’m already in, and I’m excited to donate to the challenge to help Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

(via Comicbook.com, image: AGBO films)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

The cast of Dear White People spoofed that video of celebrities saying “I take responsibility”. (via Entertainment Weekly)

Trans people with Harry Potter tattoos now grapple with what to do with them after JK Rowling’s remarks. (via Buzzfeed News)

As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 12, 2020

Starbucks has changed its tune on not allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter apparel after backlash (via The Guardian)

Advertisers just keep leaving Tucker Carlson’s show. Good. (via The New York Times)

Anything we missed out there? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

