Tom Holland and Zendaya have celebrated their engagement with matching tattoos

Zendaya set the internet on fire when she showed up at the Golden Globes on Sunday. She looked great, but more importantly, there was a ring on her finger. She’d been the girlfriend of her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland for years, so had they finally decided to tie the knot?

Zendaya and Holland are keeping quiet about it, but insiders have indicated that yes, the pair are engaged. According to TMZ, Holland proposed over the Christmas holidays at Zendaya’s family home. People then confirmed it all the more, with a source saying, “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening.” And even another Spider-Man co-star, Marisa Tomei who played Aunt May, got involved. She posted “Congrats you two, xoxo” with a kiss emoji on her Instagram Stories. It’s all totally adorable.

And apart from the ring, there was other evidence at the Golden Globes that Zendaya and Holland were engaged. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a tiny tattoo on Zendaya, a “t” on her ribcage. That could only mean “Tom”, surely. Fans were certain of it… and they were right.

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card ?? i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye ? (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

A source has spoken to People about it, and it turns out that it wasn’t just Zendaya who got a tattoo, Holland did too. They have matching couples tattoos of each other’s initials, a “t” and a “z”! “They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun!” said Lily Jarnryd of the Boston Tattoo Company. Tom’s “z” tattoo, if you’re wondering, is reportedly on top of his ribcage.

You may already be aware that couples tattoos are… not always a great idea, as are any permanent marking of your partner’s name. Take Johnny Depp’s infamous”Winona Forever” tattoo as the perfect example. After he broke up with Winona Ryder, he had the tattoo changed to read, “Wino Forever.” But we can probably rest assured that the same thing won’t happen to Zendaya and Tom Holland. They keep things pretty private (a green flag in itself) but everything points towards them being a healthy and well-adjusted Hollywood couple. Tomdaya forever!

