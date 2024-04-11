Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’ Returning With Two New Seasons

Amazon and BBC are teaming up to revive The Night Manager, the award-winning espionage thriller starring Tom Hiddleston.

According to THR, Amazon and BBC have ordered two new seasons of The Night Manager, which debuted on AMC in the U.S. in 2016. Based on the John le Carré novel published in 1993, the series stars Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a retired British soldier whose relatively normal job as a night porter at a hotel in Cairo is disrupted when a foreign intelligence officer (Olivia Colman) enlists his help to take down an international arms dealer, played by Hugh Laurie. Created and written by David Farr, the series also stars Elizabeth Debicki, David Harewood, and Tom Hollander, and went on to win two Emmys and three BAFTA TV awards.

Hiddleston is reprising his role as Pine, with Farr returning to script the new installments. The second season will be directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, whose credits include I Hate Suzie and the sadly short-lived Paper Girls. Season 1 was helmed by Susanne Bier, who won an Emmy for directing.

Plot details haven’t been divulged just yet, but in an official statement, Farr says he “did not tread lightly into extending” le Carré’s story:

John le Carré’s work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on season one was an honour and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities. No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration. I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett and The Ink Factory team, and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks.

Amazon and BBC haven’t set a release date for The Night Manager season 2, which will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S.

