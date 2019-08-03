Tom Hiddleston Says Loki Has Plenty in Store for Everyone’s Favorite Trickster God

Marvel presented a dizzying array of upcoming projects during their Hall H panel at SDCC, enough to make even the most jaded geek’s head spin. One series that has many fans excited is Loki, the spin-off series that follows Tom Hiddleston’s anti-hero on a series of time-traveling adventures.

Though Loki died in the opening of Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos, Endgame saw a 2012 Loki abscond with the Tesseract while the Avengers attempted to track down all the Infinity Stones. It is this Loki that the series will follow as he makes his way through various timelines. Hiddleston said of this incarnation of Loki, “He’s still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there’s a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen. Kevin [Feige] has generally shown me what his plans are. I can’t tell you any of them, but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I’ve ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Hiddleston discussed the upcoming series while promoting his latest project, a Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s classic Betrayal. The actor, who stars in the play alongside fellow Marvel alum Charlie Cox (Daredevil), is excited to return to the fan favorite MCU character, saying “It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before. And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much … So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored. That’s very exciting.”

While casting for the series is still under wraps, Loki will hopefully check in with other MCU all-stars in the series. The series will also bear the character’s signature humor thanks to showrunner and writer Michael Waldron who worked on Rick and Morty.

While some viewers may miss the kinder gentler Loki from Ragnarok, there’s plenty of drama to mine from building the series around Loki at the peak of his villainy. This distinguishes the series from the other Marvel spin-offs as its protagonist is a bad guy, but it also allows an alternate timeline to explore Loki’s growth as a character. Fans who felt the trickster god’s redemption was rushed in the previous Thor films will enjoy a more gradual approach to Loki’s evolution.

It’s an interesting take for the series and we’re excited to see how Loki develops. The miniseries is set to begin filming early next year, with a projected release date of spring 2021 on Disney+.

Are you excited about the Loki spin-off?

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Marvel)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—