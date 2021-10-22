In a collaboration that no one saw coming, manga distributor, TOKYOPOP, is working with all-day breakfast provider, Cracker Barrel, to bring Disney manga into their stores. To be more specific, the Nightmare Before Christmas manga will be available, perhaps somewhere between, checks Cracker Barrel website for book selection, pocket Bibles and children’s books?

There’s no word on whether or not this will be a one-time thing or if we can expect to see more manga (Disney or otherwise) in the “old country store.” Though I will say, if they’re sticking with Disney manga, there is apparently a LOT to choose from.

We’re teaming up with @CrackerBarrel to bring Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas manga to their stores! Keep your eyes peeled for it next time you stop by 👀 pic.twitter.com/FozQqateqO — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) October 20, 2021

Now I don’t think anyone has a problem with this collaboration, it’s just one of those moments that has made manga readers (and maybe frequent Cracker Barrel foodies – is there such a thing?) go, “Huh?”

[Slot Machine Whirring] TokyoPop is selling [Slot Machine Whirring] Nightmare Before Christmas Manga at [Slot Machine Whirring] Cracker Barrel. https://t.co/0fncWbTGGS — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) October 21, 2021

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when TOKYOPOP went to Cracker Barrel with the idea of providing some good ol’ fashion Jack Skellington reading material. Or was it the other way around? Is someone at Cracker Barrel HQ a diehard manga fan? A Nightmare Before Christmas fan? A fan of making us all scratch our heads and go, “Well, that certainly is… something?”

Whatever the case, it’s obvious that TOKYOPOP, at the very least, knew how we’d react to this, as their social media manager is having fun responding to the general consensus of, “No seriously, WTF?!”

What, haven’t you ever had chicken pot pie by a roaring fireplace while reading your favorite manga? — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) October 21, 2021

Hey, we’re just here to read manga and enjoy some biscuits and gravy. 🤷 — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) October 21, 2021

And hey, it’s not like the collaboration is doing any harm, right?

goofs aside I am certain that there’s at least one kid who will be dragged to Cracker Barrel by their family, see this in the gift shop, and go “oh cool” — Anything Can Happen On Halloween (@antitractionist) October 21, 2021

Is Cracker Barrel a place one gets dragged to or do people go willingly? Full disclosure: I’ve never been to a Cracker Barrel in my life so I don’t know how their food is. I know that it is a restaurant chain that exists and that’s about it as I’m more of an Original Pancake House kind of girl. For fun, I looked up to see if there was one where I live and my entire state has a grand total of ONE Cracker Barrel, so I guess I won’t be able to live out my life’s dream of reading Disney manga while eating, checks online menu, “Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots.” Someone else will have to go to their nearest Cracker Barrel and let me know how that goes.

Or maybe this will start a bid for other all-day breakfast restaurants to start offering pancake syrup with a side of manga? Time to get in the game, IHOP.

(Image: Cracker Barrel/Disney)

