Can’t Wait for the Next Episode of ‘Tokyo Vice?’ Season 2, Episode 4 Is Almost Here

Journalism and the Yakuza may seem like unrelated topics at first, but Tokyo Vice manages to marry both beautifully.

The show is centered around Jake Adelstein, an American journalist played by Ansel Elgort (we have previously written about the allegations against him). Adelstein moves to Tokyo in the year 1999 and applies for a job at a big Japanese newspaper publication. As the newspaper’s first foreign hire, he quickly begins to investigate the criminal underworld of Yakuza gangs. Tokyo Vice‘s cast includes Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, and more.

This is the kind of show that’s best binge-watched. The connecting plot threads, character development, and twists and turns will keep you up all night. But if you really can’t wait for all the episodes to be released, at least the next one will be here soon.

According to Yahoo!, season 2, episode 4 of Tokyo Vice is set to release on February 22, 2024, at 3AM EST. You can watch the show on streaming platforms Max, Amazon Prime Video with a Max add-on subscription, and YouTube TV with a Max add-on subscription.

Tokyo Vice is the debut of showrunner and playwright J.T. Rogers, who worked with Michael Mann of Heat fame on season 1 of the show. The series was originally released on (HBO) Max on April 7, 2022, and is currently airing its second season, which will have a total of 10 episodes.

**Tokyo Vice spoilers ahead!**

Season 1 ended with an explosive plot twist, with the death of Polina ordered by the vice-minister of foreign affairs, Jotaro Shigematsu. This kicks off season 2 when Katagiri tells Jake to run the full story about Japanese government officials colluding with the Yakuza.

Jake proceeds to threaten the vice-minister into telling the full story, or he’ll expose his corruption. Season 2, episode 3 features a raid on Hishinuma-kai Headquarters to bust Yakuza members. The last episode was filled with all kinds of reveals, like Eimi accusing someone at Meicho of creating the office fire, Katagiri almost getting murdered during the raid, Misaki going to Tozawa’s home, and much more.

