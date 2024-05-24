Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington at home in Bridgerton Season 3
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

Yes, You Can Really Adopt a Puppy That Farted on ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 24, 2024 07:02 pm

Who doesn’t love BuzzFeed’s puppy interviews? They all have the same format, and that format is absolutely perfect: Your favorite stars struggle to concentrate on basic interview questions while they’re bombarded with adorable puppies!

Recommended Videos

The puppy interview for Bridgerton season 3 has dropped, featuring cast members Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, and Luke Newton. But let’s face it: the puppies are the real stars here.

All the interviews are great—one puppy falls asleep on Luke Thompson’s lap!—but Coughlan’s interview is, hands down, the best. First off, she literally cries when the puppies are brought in. That is the correct reaction!

Then, as she’s cooing to a puppy and saying, “I’m going to call you Cutie Face! Like Lovey Dove!” the puppy jumps off her lap to go play. Right before it leaves, it farts audibly into her lapel mic.

Coughlan, being the class act that she is, is a good sport about it. She laughs it off and goes back to playing with the pups. After all, puppies don’t know farts are gross! Besides, as someone who has been farted on (and worse) by lovable dogs, I can confirm that it’s physically impossible to stay mad at them.

My favorite thing about the BuzzFeed puppy interviews, though, is that you can adopt all the animals that are playing with the stars. That little puppy asleep on Thompson’s lap? That could be your companion. The gassy little scamp who won over Coughlan’s heart? Apparently, that puppy needs a home! With good ventilation!

According to BuzzFeed, all the dogs featured in the interview come from North Shore Animal League, a no-kill rescue and adoption organization. Interestingly, neither the video nor the org’s website say which dogs are featured in the interview—perhaps to ward off fans who might hastily adopt a dog simply because its proximity to celebrities. That means it’s impossible to know exactly which puppy in the organization is the little farty butt.

Still, somewhere out there, that puppy is waiting for a forever home. We’re rooting for you, Cutie Face!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article These Characters in ‘Bluey’ Aren’t Real, But They Almost Should Be
Bingo and Bluey hold up their arms, with blankets draped over their heads and a garden gnome lying on its side on the floor. Bluey is wearing purple glasses.
Category: TV
TV
These Characters in ‘Bluey’ Aren’t Real, But They Almost Should Be
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
comedy couples from sitcoms all on a blue background
Category: TV
TV
‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Amandla Stenberg in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
Category: TV
TV
These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 24, 2024
Read Article Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, slouching in a chair and holing some playing cards. There are drinks on the table in front of him.
Category: TV
TV
Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article These Characters in ‘Bluey’ Aren’t Real, But They Almost Should Be
Bingo and Bluey hold up their arms, with blankets draped over their heads and a garden gnome lying on its side on the floor. Bluey is wearing purple glasses.
Category: TV
TV
These Characters in ‘Bluey’ Aren’t Real, But They Almost Should Be
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
comedy couples from sitcoms all on a blue background
Category: TV
TV
‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Amandla Stenberg in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
Category: TV
TV
These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 24, 2024
Read Article Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, slouching in a chair and holing some playing cards. There are drinks on the table in front of him.
Category: TV
TV
Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 24, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>