The End Is Near: The Finale of ‘Tokyo Vice’ Is Almost Here

It's all been leading up to this.
Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 2, 2024 10:33 pm
Tokyo Vice has left fans wanting more after each new episode. And now, as the finale is looming over us for season 2, we are waiting for Jake and Katagiri to expose the truth about Tozawa.

Jake (Ansel Elgort) understood that Tozawa’s (Ayumi Tanida) threat meant he had a choice to make: Stop writing his article or face the consequences. What Jake, Katagiri (Ken Watanabe), and Sato (Sho Kasamatsu) all are attempting to do, however, is take down Tozawa no matter the cost. And there are still some questions we need answered.

Is Tozawa an informant for the FBI like Jake suggested? What is going to happen with all of Samantha’s (Rachel Keller) relationships as she struggles to keep her friendships alive? Is this all going to play out in the final moments of season 2 of Tokyo Vice or will we need to wait until the season 3 we are all hoping for?

With Mrs. Tozawa (Makiko Watanabe) telling Katagiri where to find the FBI papers they need for Tozawa, it has left a clear mission for the final episode of season 2—which will air on HBO and stream on Max on Thursday, April 4.

Every episode this season has left us wanting more from these characters and ended without the answers we really need. It has all been leading up to this and what a perfect setup for the finale!

You can see our interview with Elgort and Watanabe here:

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.