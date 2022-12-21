Do you hear that high, keening wail in the distance? That’s me.

Contrary to popular belief, Tokyo Revengers is not finished. It is just getting started, and is asking around the city as to who spread the dirty little rumor that it was done-zo. If that person was you, you might wanna get outta town fast. The Tokyo Manji Gang doesn’t take kindly to people spreading false rumors about them. They might just take your tongue to teach you a lil’ respect, capisce?

When o’ when is Tokyo Revengers season 2 coming out?

I have it on good authority that Season 2 is coming out January 7, 2023. Whose authority? God’s. Anime is my God, He spoke through the Twitter account of Tomen anime and confirmed that the second season would be out this winter. Click the link and behold the miracle.

And you know what makes this announcement even more miraculous?

Season 2 is gonna be a Christmas special.

YUP. You may now scream cry with joy. The official title for season 2 is Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown. Move out of the way, Jesus, a new sacred child is being born!

Who’s in the Tokyo Revengers season 2 cast?

Listen, the Tokyo Manji gang doesn’t appreciate people asking too many questions. I’m already sticking my neck out for you writing this article. If you really wanna know, meet me by the docks at midnight tonight. Wear a blue feather in your hat and make a face that looks like UwU and I’ll know it’s you.

Too much trouble? Fine. Here’s the main cast:

Takemichi Hanagaki – Yuki Shin

Hinata Tachinbana – Azumi Waki

Manjirō “Mikey” Sano – Yu Hayashi

Naoto Tachibana – Ryota Osaka

Atsushi “Akkun” Sendō – Takuma Terashima

Masataka “Kiyomasa” Kiyomizu – Satoshi Hino

Tetta Kisak – Showtaro Morikubo

Takuya Yamamoto – Yūya Hirose

Makoto Suzuki – Shinsuke Takeuchi

Ken “Draken“ Ryūgūji will be voiced by Masaya Fukunishi. He used to be voiced by a guy named Tatsuhisa Suzuki, but that guy might be sleepin’ with the fishes for all we know. The new character Inui Seisyu will be voiced by Junya Enoki from Jujutsu Kaisen.

You got your info, now SCRAM!

What, you want the English cast too? Alright, fine.

Takemichi Hanagaki – A.J. Beckles

Hinata Tachinbana – Lizzie Freeman

Manjirō “Mikey” Sano – Aleks Le

Ken “Draken” Ryūgūji – Sean Chiplock

Naoto Tachibana – Griffin Putau

Atsushi “Akkun” Sendō – John Omohundro

Masataka “Kiyomasa” Kiyomizu – TBA (sry)

Tetta Kisak – Nicholas Roye

Takuya Yamamoto – Will Choi

Makoto Suzuki – TBA (again sry)

Inui Seisyu – Cory Yee

NOW BEAT IT!

But I forgot the plot!?

HOW DID YOU—ugh, FINE. Just don’t go telling EVERYONE. The stuff the Toyko Manji gang does is criminal and I don’t think that you wanna go telling their deeds to whoever will listen. One person might be a Tokyo Manji gang member, and then you’re REALLY gonna wish you kept your big mouth shut.

So the first season was an adaptation of the Moebius arc and the Valhalla arc. If you remember, it’s about a 26 year old burnout named Takemichi who discovers that he can time travel 12 years back into the past and inhabit the body of his younger self. He is attempting to save his friend Hinata from dying in an traffic accident caused by the Tokyo Manji gang. The Tokyo Manji gang was originally a group called the Toman gang, and Takemichi and his friends were members. The season first season ends on a cliffhanger after Takemichi is promoted in the gang.

The second season will adapt the “Black Dragons” arc. The Black Dragons are a fearsome gang that has existed for over ten generations. The Tokyo Manji gang was created after the Toman gang merged with the Black Dragons. Not all of Takemichi’s friends survived this merger, and Takemichi has to go back into the past to see if he can prevent the gangs from merging and save the people he couldn’t save before.

I’m Gonna Need To See A Trailer As Proof

Oh, you want a trailer now? Fine. Here’s your trailer.

See that? Looks like things are gonna get pretty ugly with the Black Dragons, just like I said. Now if you’ll excuse me, I would like to be left along to scream cry with joy in peace.

uuuuuuAAAAAEEEEEIIEIIIIEIEIEIII!!!!!!!!

