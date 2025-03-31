‘Today we celebrate Supergirl’: Milly Alcock IS our Kara in a new pic from James Gunn!

DC Comics has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. My brother famously told my brother he did not care if his new sibling was a boy or a girl, I was going to love everything he loved. Which included Superman.

So James Gunn building out the Superman world again has meant a great deal to me (and by extension, my brother). With Superman heading to theaters this summer, our beacon of hope (with David Corenswet as Clark Kent) is back! But Gunn and company are not stopping at just our typical Superman/Kal-El story.

We already know that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is heading our way as well. To celebrate, G”unn shared a picture of Kara Zor-El herself, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, reading the comic that is inspiring Kara’s first solo outing in Gunn’s DC universe! “Today we celebrate Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can’t wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable Milly Alcock in June 2026.”

Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can’t wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026.



Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. pic.twitter.com/3sXwAFfxJb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 31, 2025

Two Junes in a row with content about Superman and his family? I think I am actually going to cry about this. I love Milly Alcock so her taking on Kara is exciting and I do love how quickly Gunn is committing to expanding the Supes family without just focusing on Clark. And I also love that Gunn has, for the most part, let us know which comics have inspired the films.

So we don’t know a lot of specifics about Woman of Tomorrow but there is an entire comic we can read to get some idea about it.

We need our hope now more than ever before

Often people dismiss the importance of the Super family. Because of Clark and Kara’s strength, their “cool” factor can be seen as less than. But I am here to argue that we need Clark Kent and Kara Zor-El now more than ever before. The world is dark and sad and Superman (and Supergirl) can give us a little bit of hope for the future.

Unlike her cousin, Kara does struggle more with how the world of man treats each other and I am interested to see how Gunn is going to show how different Kara and Clark are from each other.

But also I am just happy to see the DC universe getting treated in the right way. There are so many characters in this comic world that mean a lot to fans and it has been a journey getting us here when we are all excited about the franchise’s next steps.

So here is to Kara: We cannot wait to meet you.

