Today Is Transgender Day of Visibility AND Easter, so Republicans Are Losing Their Damn Minds

Conservatives are plagued by many imaginary threats: fully stocked libraries, DEI education, and Black Santas. Now they can add Gregorian calendars to their ever-growing list of grievances.

This year, Transgender Day of Visibility and Easter both fall on March 31. Transgender Day of Visibility always falls on March 31, while Easter changes its date each year. Easter traditionally falls on the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox. That’s right folks, Easter follows THE MOON. Sounds kind of pagan, if you think about it.

Republicans worked themselves into a lather after President Joe Biden made a formal announcement recognizing Trans Day of Visibility. He also wished everyone a happy Easter, but nothing kicks off the right-wing rage machine quite like transphobia.

Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation.



On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally. pic.twitter.com/ElRf9l62Nk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2024

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tweeted, “The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Georgia Rep. and woman who won’t stop screaming during the PTA meeting Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, “Biden and the Democrats decided Easter – the Holy Day of our Savior’s Resurrection – as transgender day of visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God. We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the White House. Psalm 37:13: ‘but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming.’”

Marge, the Lord may laugh at the wicked, but everyone else is laughing AT YOU. Former president and current Bible salesman Donald Trump also released a statement via national press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Because if anyone knows Jesus’s true intentions, it’s a grifting, multiply indicted, found liable sexual abuser.

Trump also attacked Biden for banning religious-themed egg designs at the White House’s Easter events. But this rule has existed for years, even during Trump’s administration. The American Egg Board, which partners with the White House on Easter events, released a statement reading,

“The American Egg Board has been a supporter of the White House Easter Egg Roll for over 45 years and the guideline language referenced in recent news reports has consistently applied to the board since its founding, across administrations,” said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

Republicans are frothing at the mouth over Trans Day of Visibility because theirs is a party of grievance. They attack reproductive freedom, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community to disguise the fact that they have no real policies to improve the lives of everyday Americans. They repeatedly choose division, dishonesty, and derangement over compassion, empathy, and honesty.

It never ceases to amaze me how the people who claim to worship Jesus Christ can be so ignorant about his teachings.

We wish everyone a Happy Easter AND a Happy Transgender Day of Visibility.

When Trans Day of Visibility and Easter coincidentally land on the same day pic.twitter.com/kfFrXRuBBy — Neovagina Evangelion on bsky @gammarae.design (@RaeGun2k) March 31, 2024

(featured image: nito100/Getty Images)

