Florida Man Selling $60 ‘Merica Bibles Amid $175 Million Court Judgment

Donald Trump is proving there’s no limit to the things he’ll say and do—no grift is beneath or beyond him. Case in point: he’s now selling his own Bibles to gullible supporters.

Yes, truth is stranger than fiction, as Trump is indeed selling Bibles. Trump took to Truth Social to post a video hocking his new product: the God Bless The USA Bible. What makes this different from any regular bible you might ask? Not much. It comes with a copy of important American documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Pledge of Allegiance written out. The front cover is also emblazoned with the American flag.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” Trump said unconvincingly in his video. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

All of this can be had for a whopping $59.99, which is significantly more than most people might pay for a Bible. But really, Bibles are given out for free so often that this likely seems even less appealing to many Christians. Why is Trump, with all of his infinite and very high IQ wisdom, doing this? Turns out he needs help paying for legal bills amid all of his court cases.

As you know, Trump is currently embroiled in a series of court battles. Given that Trump is also running for the 2024 presidency, you might be wondering if any of this is legal. According to former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, speaking to NBC News (during the four days she was employed by the network this week before being rightfully booted), political grifting off of Bible sales is legal as long as donors are aware of what the donations are being used for.

Trump first advertised the video on his own social media platform, Truth Social. Since then, he’s been ruthlessly mocked by people on actual social media platforms.

Musician Lee Greenwood, a country music songwriter best known for penning the ultranationalist “God Bless the U.S.A” song that’s used in many Republican rallies, is also in on this grift as a business partner with Trump.

The news of this business venture comes on the heels of Trump’s civil fraud case in New York. Trump was ordered to pay a $454 million judgment bond, but that amount was reduced to $175 million on March 25. Trump has no choice but to post this bond within 10 days of the order or his assets will be at risk of seizure by the courts.

In usual fashion, Trump denied this as a just verdict, calling it “outrageous.” Despite declaring himself as innocent and the courts as fraudulent, Trump said he will abide by the decision and post bond.

Will Trump’s supporters buy these overpriced Bibles in droves? Of course they will. 2024 is shaping up to be a pretty rough year.

(featured image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

