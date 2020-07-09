The Movie Villain vs. Real Villain Meme Reveals So Much Truth

Oftentimes we watch movies, see the supposed villain, and start to ask ourselves: Are we supposed to disagree with them? Are we meant to think they are the “bad guy”? So, Twitter has run with that idea.

More often than not, we’re watching movies and see that the real villains are not the people the creators thought. Sure, there are some instances where the villain is most definitely the villain, but every once in a while, you see a movie and see both points of view. Maybe we should stop calling the opposing character the “villain”? Would that solve our problem? Whatever we need to do, this meme suggests that we should probably stop calling whoever disagrees with the “hero” the “villain.”

Some of the best out there are ones from our favorite franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DCEU, and J.K. Rowling being the real villain of the Harry Potter series all along.

The Movie Villain The Actual Villain pic.twitter.com/TezhraCvzi — ✨ (@TheJessieWoo) July 8, 2020

NOT YOU. (No disrespect. I say this as a fan of Scar, but … he’s the villain.)

Anyway, here are the actual best of the best.

The movie villain The real villain. pic.twitter.com/iSUuuRA52t — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) July 9, 2020

Fuck it, I’m taking this to its logical limit The movie villain The real villain pic.twitter.com/4KQqWISCq5 — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) July 9, 2020

the movie villain the real villain pic.twitter.com/02Yc7stGlg — Rob (@robrousseau) July 8, 2020

The Movie Villain VS The Real Villain pic.twitter.com/jyo1cbZ07Q — biscocho bigoto (@bispau) July 8, 2020

The movie villain. The real villain. pic.twitter.com/xccbCMB3Yy — Ollice Jr. (@_iamoj_) July 8, 2020

The Movie Villain VS The Real Villains pic.twitter.com/cdhq0YtE01 — Sil (@sacsilo) July 7, 2020

Villain in the movie ……… The Real Villian pic.twitter.com/cLBQu8d9jz — Yung Maximilian Goofy (@TheBkellSHOW_) July 7, 2020

The Movie The Actual

Villain Villain pic.twitter.com/Yhpycuv8lv — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 9, 2020

the movie villain the real villain pic.twitter.com/Ppp7PKfPaJ — gigi ⎊ (@starkmjolnir) July 8, 2020

The movie The real

villain villain pic.twitter.com/daMVxm0wm9 — *inhales* when i was a Bork… (@bork_21) July 8, 2020

The TV Villian The Actual

Villians pic.twitter.com/jSh7Elmg0l — P.M. DJ LIVE (@IAMDJLIVE) July 7, 2020

The movie villains The real villains pic.twitter.com/wxiEp1zVbS — . (@MeWeFree_) July 7, 2020

The movie villain the actual villain pic.twitter.com/HanIr4Q4Xq — (@getheMemo) June 19, 2020

The movie villain The actual villain pic.twitter.com/twJf3twR3C — Bri (@BriMalandro) July 9, 2020

The show villain The real villain pic.twitter.com/ys0lkHy8ei — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) July 9, 2020

The shows villain The real Villian pic.twitter.com/38RpDmfR3z — USG | Rahul Reddy (@thefleeee) July 9, 2020

And … let’s be honest …

The Fandom Villain The Real Villain pic.twitter.com/CbfcP7fsVK — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) July 9, 2020

Which was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com