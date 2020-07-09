comScore

The Movie Villain vs. Real Villain Meme Reveals So Much Truth

By Rachel LeishmanJul 9th, 2020, 11:47 am

Erik Killmonger in Black Panther

Oftentimes we watch movies, see the supposed villain, and start to ask ourselves: Are we supposed to disagree with them? Are we meant to think they are the “bad guy”? So, Twitter has run with that idea.

More often than not, we’re watching movies and see that the real villains are not the people the creators thought. Sure, there are some instances where the villain is most definitely the villain, but every once in a while, you see a movie and see both points of view. Maybe we should stop calling the opposing character the “villain”? Would that solve our problem? Whatever we need to do, this meme suggests that we should probably stop calling whoever disagrees with the “hero” the “villain.”

Some of the best out there are ones from our favorite franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DCEU, and J.K. Rowling being the real villain of the Harry Potter series all along.

NOT YOU. (No disrespect. I say this as a fan of Scar, but … he’s the villain.)

Anyway, here are the actual best of the best.

And … let’s be honest …

Which was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

