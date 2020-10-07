The Mary Sue Is Hiring a News Editor!

The Mary Sue is searching for an uber-talented News Editor to join our team! We’re looking for a journalist/blogger who gets what we do and has significant knowledge of, and passion for, fandom, feminism, pop culture, politics, movies, TV, technology, weird internet memes, and more! You should especially be plugged into the 24/7 news cycle. Do you have fifteen notifications pop onto your phone from a variety of sources whenever a story breaks? We want to hear from you.

You’ll be tasked with helping to determine which stories we should cover, culling news from around the web and putting your personal take on it, and coming up with new original content. We particularly want to hear from candidates who are comfortable with breaking news, writing fast, incisive takes, working independently, and who have an instinctive barometer for what’s newsworthy.

If you love being the first to inform the public and get your opinion heard—and have valuable insights to share with the world—you’ve come to the right place!

What’s the job like?

Full-time, Monday through Friday. This will role will involve early-morning hours. Candidates must be available to work a 7 AM–3 PM Eastern shift.

You'll be tasked with finding and reporting on the most important news that's out there every morning—from rounding up world events to reporting on what's trending on social media (and why), to getting a jump start on a popular movie trailer that's just dropped.

Writing writing writing! The News Editor is a writing-intensive position, posting several quick-hit articles per day. You must have clean copy and an eye for editing.

You’ll also edit other writers’ posts from time to time.

And promote your posts on social media.

You’ll also participate in moderating our wonderful commenting community, in order to keep it that way.

What are we looking for in a prospective team member?

Familiarity with WordPress/blogging platforms and social media channels. (Mostly Facebook and Twitter, but Tumblr, TikTok, Instagram, and more are great, too!)

Someone who’s proud to be called a geek and a feminist.

A strong social media footprint and/or presence in online fandom and communities.

A multi-tasker who can consume a large amount of information in a short time.

The ability to write quickly and accurately.

Preferably someone who can work in our office in Midtown NYC. (Pandemic-pending.)

What do we want in your application sent to jobs@themarysue.com?

The subject line of your email must read: “TMS News Editor 2020.”

A brief cover letter as the BODY of your email.

Your resume/CV (as an attachment) or LinkedIn profile (pick one).

At least two links to samples of your writing, preferably including at least one news-related piece and one personal or “opinion” piece.

Link(s) to your personal website/portfolio/blog, podcasts/videos, and/or any public social media accounts if applicable.

