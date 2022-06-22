I didn’t think it was possible to fall even more in love with TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, but then I started using April’s aerial attack and noticed a striking resemblance to my very first fighting game girl, Chun-Li. I’ve only played through the game once so far, so I haven’t had the chance to play with the other characters, but when I started looking online to make sure I wasn’t seeing things I saw that others had put the pieces together.

All of the characters in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge make references to other fighting game series with the moves they do. It’s such a charming touch to add to a game that’s already beyond bodacious. Initially, I thought it was just April making a reference to my Spinning Bird Kick Queen, but fans have been pointing out nods to multiple franchises from ALL of the game’s playable characters. Here’s what’s been noticed so far.

Plenty of Street Fighter

As I mentioned, April makes a reference to Chun-Li with her aerial attack. The specific move she’s referencing is called the Tenshokyaku and is a variation of her Spinning Bird Kick where she attacks upward and diagonally. This video from ChaosProductionsInc reveals that it’s not just Chun-Li that April is taking inspiration from. She’s got moves that are similar to Akuma, Karen, Guy, and Rainbow Mika.

Yes, Mikey just did the Liu Kang bicycle kick (Mortal Kombat)

A few of the fighting game references I found in the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge character movelists pic.twitter.com/osHURlD6PS — Monkey D.'Angelo waiting for SF6 (@Assist_Ok) June 16, 2022

Over on Twitter, freelance journalist Deangelo Epps shared a compilation video of moves from the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge cast compared to characters from other fighting games. This included more Street Fighter characters like Zangief and E. Honda. However, the video also included a fantastic nod to Mortal Kombat from everyone’s favorite party dude, Michelangelo. At the 25-second mark (after Mikey does his best E. Honda), he delivers some “party favors for every Foot,” then proceeds to pull off a bicycle kick, the classic move from Mortal Kombat’s chosen one, Liu Kang.

King of Fighters, Darkstalkers, and Marvel vs Capcom 2

What’s fun about making these kinds of discoveries is how everyone keeps adding new references that they’re noticing. While Epps compared Mikey’s kick to Liu Kang’s, this video from Haymaker of God also notes that it’s similar to Gen from Street Fighter.

The video also points out references to other fighting game series. Marvel vs Capcom 2 gets pointed to multiple times, specifically with a move that Raphael has that’s similar to Cammy, and a move that Casey Jones has that’s similar to Hayato Kanzaki (who’s originally from the Star Gladiator series). We also see Casey Jones reference Darkstalkers (at the 1:03 mark) and Donatello reference King of Fighters right after that. Honestly, my favorite reference Donatello makes is to Chun-Li’s Hyper Combo Finish in Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter (at the 0:49 mark).

Is that my boy Sol Badguy??? (Guilty Gear)

Spotted by IGN and Gamespot freelance writer Brian Barnett comes a reference from a game franchise that I absolutely adore. Guilty Gear is a series I’ve been playing since college, back in the Guilty Gear X PS2 days. It’s one of those series that I get excited about when I meet other fans of it because back then it felt like this hidden gem that no one knew about. It’s more well-known these days, but part of me still feels this burst of glee when someone knows who Sol Badguy is – especially within other game series.

In this shot we see Raphael pulling off Sol’s signature Volcanic Viper. What’s really cool about this nod is that one of the animators of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge responded to reveal that there are MORE Guilty Gear nods in the game!

Shredder’s Revenge animator here : Casey has a somewhat subtle Ky reference hidden in his attacks too if you look hard enough 😉 — Kokonaught (@Kokonaught) June 16, 2022

“Casey has a somewhat subtle Ky reference hidden in his attacks too if you look hard enough,” says Kokonaught after revealing that they are one of the animators for the game. Ky refers to Ky Kiske, Sol Badguy’s rival in the Guilty Gear series who uses lightning-based attacks compared to Sol’s fire. While you can also compare Raph’s move to the iconic Shoryuken in Street Fighter (which others have done), I’d like to think that Sol and Raph are on the same wavelength, so the “cool but rude” turtle is doing his best Volcanic Viper.

In a game that’s full of references to other TMNT media, I wasn’t expecting such fun homages to fighting games I’ve been playing for years. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge continues to be a game that puts a smile on my face with the amount of love that’s been put into it. God, I really do love being a turtle.

(Featured image: Tribute Games/Capcom)

