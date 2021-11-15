I Love My Tiny Green Goblin on the Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a movie that has been a bit of a mess recently. From leaks to people coming up with theories that don’t make sense, the movie is a little over a month away, and we’re all still trying to either stay out of the spoiler range or discover whether or not the Spider-Man actors of ole will return to the role of Peter Parker. While tomorrow will bring a second trailer (which I hope means they will confirm Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), today, a second poster for the movie made its debut today.

While fans have problems with these posters, I think they’re very fun. And by problems, I just mean that some on Twitter think the Tom Holland posters are boring, but I like the Homecoming poster with Peter wearing his Spidey-suit and school jacket, or the Far From Home one with the mask and passport stickers on it. Still, these posters for No Way Home are more geared towards Peter Parker facing off against his villains, no matter how tiny they are.

The first poster gave us a look at some of the villains coming to Peter Parker, including Doc Ock’s tentacles and the smallest little Green Goblin in the background.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

And now the second poster gives us a brighter look (literally, the background is lighter) with the same feel, with Otto’s tentacles around Peter, but this time we got a tiny Gobby with … a lighter background.

Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/za6t80yX2J — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 15, 2021

The tiny Green Goblin is my son

Why is he literally just thrown in the background of these posters? Who knows? Maybe to keep it a secret, even though we already know he’s in the movie? The tinier he is, the less likely we’re going to try to figure anything out about him?

Like … we know he’s there because a pumpkin bomb was thrown into the shot in the first trailer with the Goblin’s laugh in the background, and yet we keep only getting the tiniest look at him. Like really, it is just so tiny for absolutely no reason. Just put the pumpkin bomb on the poster if you don’t want to get too close to Norman Osborn. Instead, they gave us the smallest look.

they really just threw green goblin in the back and called it a day pic.twitter.com/aynHcaaRTd — nat (@druigfilmz) November 15, 2021

Hopefully, we get to see Willem Dafoe back as the Green Goblin (because right now, nothing is confirmed other than Gobby just being there), but personally, I would love if we just had a tiny little Goblin in the background of scenes just flying around the entire time.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]