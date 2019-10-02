Let Timothée Chalamet Play Robin! He Really Wants It!

Timothée Chalamet is one of the delights of the internet. A small boy with a desire to rap about statistics, many of the teens of the internet (and adults—don’t get me wrong, I’m one of them) have flocked to his awkward ways and found joy in this young man and his willingness to be silly at every turn.

But, while promoting his new Netflix film The King at the New York premiere, Chalamet ended up being the most relatable he ever could be: He went on a tangent about how much he loves Robin and basically threw his hat into the imaginary ring to play the character.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SUPPORTING ROBERT PATTINSON AS BATMAN NOBODY MOVE DJKWIEHDN pic.twitter.com/lD2LDrYrcp — red (@pattinsonbats) October 1, 2019

Robert Pattinson, who is in the film with Chalamet, is Matt Reeves’ Bruce Wayne, and with that comes a whole category of “What is this?” kind of questions, but then again, we’re just going to go along with The Batman and see where it takes us. That being said, this video is so cute because, unlike many actors who lobby for themselves to play a part, Chalamet literally just explains that he’s loved Robin since he was a kid and then goes on this long-winded explanation of how he’d not say no to playing Robin, but also that no one really puts Robin in movies anymore, and then he realized that wasn’t completely true and … well, you watched it. It’s adorable.

Twitter, it seems, is on board with the idea of Chalamet taking on the red/green/yellow spandex.

Having Timothee Chalamet as Afflecks Robin would do wonders to me pic.twitter.com/fedDrBAKfW — Bryan/Shittheldam alt (@ATimeBeforeBea) October 2, 2019

just saw a tweet cast timothée chalamet as robin in robert pattinson’s batman u know what IM LISTENING IM LISTENING — gemini hoe (@kintaulia) October 2, 2019

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET IS ROBIN https://t.co/MICy1GQNjP — Adrianne Durana (@NargleInAFez) October 2, 2019

Either Timothee Chalamet was Robin in BvS or he’s talking about the suit appearance in BvS, so if he wasn’t cast that means he watches BvS on a regular because most general audiences dont remember a 3 second shot like that — Teo Vucic (@cicuvoet) October 2, 2019

PLEASE LORD LET TIMOTHEE CHALAMET PLAY ROBIN IN A MATT REEVES VERSION OF DARK VICTORY THAT’S MY FAVORITE BATMAN STORY https://t.co/Dobmg4cp6R — Radical Spider-Man Fan (@carlos_escobosa) October 1, 2019

GIVE ME TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AS ROBIN RIGHT NOW. Gimmie. Pls. https://t.co/1AkNMzJfox — Jacob (@TheDiaryofJacob) October 2, 2019

To be honest, it wouldn’t be a bad casting choice—or a bad idea to include Robin in something if you don’t make it, you know, cheesy, which I think is the main fear surrounding bringing Robin back into the world of Batman movies. No one really understands that you can make Robin a character without making him a cartoonish idea.

So, maybe let Reeves take him on and give Chalamet his dream role. Do it for this sweet boy who literally went into a dissertation about the character.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—