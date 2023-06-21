This Guy on TikTok Is Teaching People How to Speak Cat

BREAKING NEWS: You can now talk to your cat. No, really.

TikTok user @alecanewman is the definition of a cat whisperer. Thankfully, he’s not gatekeeping his gift, and you can learn how to communicate with your kitties if you so wish.

His videos have accumulated millions of views, and it’s not hard to see why. This shit is fascinating.

@alecanewman Replying to @Jason Farrand Also learned from a Siamese cat in the 90s. 10% of the time, this works great. #cattok ♬ original sound – Alecanewman

In his second installment of the cat talk saga, where he teaches us how to say “come here” (Ma-AH) he begins with a very important message indeed: cats are not like dogs.

“This one’s difficult because normally, when you call a dog, they come. When you call a cat, you leave a message.” Now I don’t know about you, but that is, hands down, the best way I’ve ever heard someone describe cats vs. dogs.

People have been sharing that it actually works too, with video evidence. Even my editor excitedly told me, “Omg I just tried it on one of my cats and it WORKED. This new information is wild,” and it certainly is.

I tried it on my cat, though, and she didn’t even look at me so there is some degree of varying results. One TikTok commenter wrote, “POV: you’re watching this video and all 3 of your cats come over to see what’s going on.” Another said, “My cat just looked at me like ‘Are you ok?'” However, others said that their cat walked away, or simply—maybe like my own—”My cat doesn’t speak cat.”

I think this man is a genius though and I will keep watching to see if there’s is anything that might pique my cat’s interest. So far, he’s taught us: “Come here” (with two variations), “food” and “stop biting me.”

(featured image: Amy Baugess on Unsplash)

