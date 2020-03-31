Things We Saw Today: Yes, Please Give Us a Margot Robbie/Kate McKinnon-Led Tiger King Series

Netflix’s Tiger King is definitely one of the biggest shared cultural obsessions at the moment. (I would argue that it’s tied only with Animal Crossings: New Horizons, which will be featured HEAVILY in the rest of today’s Things We Saw.) The show about big cat owners and breeders and the over-the-top drama that tends to come with those drawn to that life left us with more than a few questions but did you know that Tiger King wasn’t the first show to tackle Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the rest of the personalities featured?

Last year, Wondery produced the podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, which originally ran as the second season of another true-crime podcast, Over My Dead Body. And while everyone is fan-casting their dream movies and celebrities are campaigning for roles online, that podcast was so successful that there’s already a limited series in the works, produced by Kate McKinnon, who is also set to star as tiger “sanctuary” owner Carole Baskin. That was announced back in November and seems to still be on track, according to Deadline.

As for who might be tapped to play Joe Exotic, Robert Moor, who was the host of that Wondery podcast and has reportedly been a part of the casting discussions, has an outside-the-box pick: Margot Robbie.

From Page Six:

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” on Monday, Moor said he has been involved in the casting discussions. He said. “We’ve been talking a lot of names … [“Jojo Rabbit” star] Sam Rockwell was one of the names that came up a lot to play Joe Exotic.” Sounding completely serious, he continued, “My preferred casting — and this is off the wall — would be Margot Robbie. I think Margot Robbie should play Joe in a like a gender switch [thing] …” When Cohen points out that Robbie is far too attractive to play Joe, Moor responded, “Just look at her eyes, that’s the thing, if you look at her eyes, she has these eyes that are just like Joe’s … I think she would do a great job with it.”

Do I think there’s any chance in hell this would actually end up happening? No, of course not. But it’s definitely solidified as my own personal headcanon, for now and forever.

Animal Crossing fans, tomorrow is April 1st, meaning today is your last day to catch that damn stringfish. (via Polygon)

Meanwhile, here are all the new bugs and fish you can expect to start seeing in New Horizons as of tomorrow (in the Northern hemisphere, anyway). (via Reddit)

Just one more AC thing, I promise:

fire house has been building up to this perfect moment pic.twitter.com/BGmrGbpkOw — himbo friend (@gains_tweets) March 30, 2020

In more newsy news, CNN’s Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. He says he’s going to keep doing his shows from his basement. (via CNN)

On the anniversary of her first diagnosis, Rita Wilson has a touching post celebrating being a survivor of both breast cancer and COVID-19. (via Instagram)

Here’s some good news! Portland, Oregon’s famous Powell’s bookstore has hired back 100 full-time employees they had originally–at least temporarily–laid off. All of our quarantine reading is paying off! (via Forbes)

And Alamo Drafthouse will continue some of its longest-running programming–Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday–via their Alamo-at-Home’s Virtual Cinema. (via /Film)

Happy (???) March 31st, everybody–which is, in fact, a real day.

march 31st – the day april ludgate accidentally scheduled 94 meetings for ron swanson because she didn’t think it existed pic.twitter.com/Y0IgywQeXG — izzy (@spidermanffh) March 31, 2020

(image: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

