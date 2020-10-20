Tiffany Trump’s “Trump Pride” Speech Was a Bizarre Mess of Lies

As if the idea of a “Trump Pride” event weren’t absurd enough, the decision to make Tiffany Trump the keynote speaker at said event is just beyond comprehension.

Tiffany spoke to what appears to be a crowd of about 10 people at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Florida and used the time to defend her father’s love of the LGBTQIA community—sorry, actually it was the “the LGBQIA+ community,” as she left out the T. Some people will surely say it was a slip-up, but given Donald Trump’s constant assaults on transgender rights, it seems more likely that it was intentional. And even if it was a mistake, if the campaign is going to send someone to represent their LGBTQIA outreach, that person should probably know the acronym.

What in gay hell is this bullshit? Also there’s like 12 people in the room. Also I’m no longer convinced Eric Trump is the dumbest of them. It’s a tight race. pic.twitter.com/soqGBBwVNN — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 20, 2020

Tiffany defended her dad the only way most Trumps seem to know how: by bashing those who criticize him and claiming “fake news.”

“I know what my father believes in,” she told the small crowd. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQI–IA-plus community, ok? And people, you unfortunately see social media, you see these fabricated lies. It saddens me. I have friends of mine who reach out and they say how—they make up stories—’How would you support your father, we know you, we know your best friends are gay, we know your best friends are this, this, this.’ I say it’s because my father has always supported all of you. He’s not doing it—he’s never done it for politics and he’s not doing it for politics. And unfortunately, I think there’s a lot of people out there and other politicians who do, ok?”

Tiffany went on to claim that her father always speaks from the heart and that people just don’t like that because he’s “too hardcore” and “too honest.”

Yes, we saw the Tiffany Trump “Pride” video. pic.twitter.com/V5d1M2v1Ii — GLAAD (@glaad) October 20, 2020

It is exceedingly clear that Trump isn’t supporting the LGB T QIA+ community “for politics” because no matter what is in his heart, when it comes to actual politics, he has spent his time in office attacking LGBTQ+ rights. From employment protections to healthcare to the rights of LGBTQ+ children to packing federal courts with anti-LGBTQ+ judges, Trump’s attacks on these communities are anything but social media hearsay.

ProPublica published a list last year of all of the actions taken by the Trump administration that could negatively impact LGBTQ+ people. They found 31 separate actions and again, that was a full year ago!

Since Tiffany Trump’s appearance at the Trump Pride campaign event is trending, heres a rundown of how the Trump administration rolled back LGBTQ rights https://t.co/gO2cvcfbCR — Moiz Syed (@moizsyed) October 20, 2020

Since Donald Trump first started his presidential campaign, people have been ascribing this narrative to Tiffany that she’s “the good one” of his kids. That image was based on the fact that she didn’t appear at events with the frequency of her step-siblings and that her father repeatedly seems to forget she exists.

It was fun, then, to imagine her as an auxiliary member of the tongue-in-cheek #Resistance, hating her father as much of the rest of us do. As with Melania Trump, though, that image was never based in reality, it was only based in her silence. And both of those women have broken that silence (which was itself a form of complicity) in favor of letting us all know just how unsympathetic they are and always have been.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com