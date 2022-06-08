It’s Almost Time to Buy Your Tickets to See Natalie Portman’s Guns — I Mean, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

If you’re as excited as we are for the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, then get ready: Marvel just announced the sales date to buy tickets for the film! This is fantastic news for fans of Chris Hemsworth(‘s butt) and Natalie Portman(‘s arms) and Tessa Thompson(‘s whole damn thing). The fourth entry in the Thor saga will follow the God of Thunder as he decides what to do now that he’s retired from combat and handed over the keys of New Asgard to King Valkyrie. Of course, Thor can’t be kept down for long, not when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is on a mission to kill all the Gods. Marvel just released a new teaser, with a ticket release announcement: tickets go on sale Monday, June 13.

There’s plenty of action and quips in the teaser, including Thor reminding the Guardians of the Galaxy that he didn’t say this would be a relaxing holiday, but that it would be “like a relaxing holiday.” We see Valkyrie and Jane Foster hitting it off, and Thor quipping “what a classic Thor adventure”. And of course, Thor’s pixelated butt. Truly, what more could you want from a film? Love and Thunder is set to rival The Mummy for Films that Caused Bisexual Awakenings. And honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Thor: Love and Thunder tickets go on sale Monday, June 13, wherever movie tickets are sold. The film hits theaters July 8.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

