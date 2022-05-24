We Love Whatever Is Happening Between Jane and Valkyrie in the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer

The trailer for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder brought us a lot to unpack, but one of those things that is, to me, the most exciting is whatever is going on with Jane Foster and Valkyrie. Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) is making her return to the Thor movies as a Jane who is worthy of wielding Mjölnir. When Thor thinks he’s the only one, he is confronted by his ex-girlfriend Jane, 8 years after they broke up.

But throughout the movie, it seems as if Jane and Valkyrie are tag-teaming a lot of things—sitting together on a council, both staring at a naked Thor, having badass moments in the trailer … all of it is what I never knew I wanted out of this movie.

And I should have known better. In Taika Waititi I always trust. But I wasn’t prepared for how much I loved the brief little moments between these two that we got. I want them to be best friends, to team up together, or to also maybe make out. Actually, all three. I’d like all three.

Twitter loves it

The two are just being iconic together, sitting in these interesting outfits (that for sure look like what Thor would classify as a “disguise”), and eating grapes together while Zeus disrobes Thor.

my two brain cells thinking about movies and television pic.twitter.com/CvaJJcGF9c — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) May 24, 2022

And the love for them as a duo is almost instantaneous.

jane and valkyrie in thor love and thunder are already one of the best duos in the mcu pic.twitter.com/DYvoa8US3c — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 24, 2022

Fans are already including them in the lineup of characters they want to see get drinks together.

What I need: Yelena and Kate Bishop to finally get that drink



What I also need: Valkyrie and Jane to join them#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/UlM5Nsa6uw — Andi Ortiz (@ReallyAndi) May 24, 2022

Like … they are already the perfect meme.

jane and valkyrie pic.twitter.com/ejlaL8iOIm — for sapphics (@forsapphic) May 24, 2022

And, of course, fans are also shipping them, as we all should be.

Valkyrie trying to impress Jane pic.twitter.com/ng1QDoSa6y — marcus | down bad for Thor (@parkersboyz) May 23, 2022

Anyway, the two of them are clearly just having a ball together.

I’m already in love with Jane and Valkyrie’s dynamic in this movie 😭 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/xifyBZhNgN — alias (@itsjustanx) May 24, 2022

This movie feels so weird in the best of ways, and we can’t wait to see what the hell Waititi has in store for us. As ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson tweeted, I hope that I leave this movie having no idea what I just watched but happy for my own confusion.

My hopes for the new Thor trailer:

– Gorr does something wild

– Jane and Valkyrie actually have lines of dialogue

– I still can’t figure out the plot by the time it’s over — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) May 23, 2022

It’s time, at least for me, for them actually make good on the promise of Valkyrie being bisexual (something that was cut from her inclusion in Thor: Ragnarok) and let her share feelings for Jane. Like … not to sound like a broken record, but if you put Jane, Valkyrie, and Thor all in a throuple together, I’d be very happy. I don’t know what it is, but Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just the throuple era, and that’s more than fine by me. (There are currently no canon throuples in the MCU, but that’s not stopping me from hoping and wishing.)

Val needs her queen, and if that’s Jane, then all the better. Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be the movie of the summer, and whether or not that’s just because I love Taika Waititi’s take on Thor, who knows? But I cannot wait to see what’s happening with Jane and Val in the movie! Side note: I’d also take Val and Lady Sif. Just let Val have her queen.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

