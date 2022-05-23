The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Full Trailer is Finally Here!

Thor fans rejoice! After months of waiting and wondering, the full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here. Over the weekend, Marvel announced that the trailer would premiere during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, between Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

You’re going to Love this.



Tune in Monday to watch the all-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/nlPLjF9xa4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 21, 2022

Later, Chris Hemsworth took to social media to confirm that, yes, the trailer would be completely awesome.

Get ready everyone! Thor Love and Thunder official trailer dropping tomorrow @MarvelStudios @thorofficial pic.twitter.com/KxcTU2IJq6 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 23, 2022

Is that his bathroom he’s filming in? What? Oh, never mind.

Thor: Love and Thunder is, of course, the fourth solo outing for Marvel’s God of Thunder. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. It stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and Taika Waititi as Korg. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy will also feature prominently, and Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) will also make an appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor striking out on his own to find out who he is without his hammer, home world, family, and throne. However, his plans for self realization are interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, who has made it his life’s work to destroy all gods in the universe. As Thor, Valkyrie, and their allies battle Gorr, Thor encounters his old flame Jane Foster … only to find out that she’s taken up his hammer Mjolnir and become the Mighty Thor in her own right.

Fans have been clamoring for Thor 4 for years. Waititi’s vision for Thor: Ragnarok turned the franchise around, taking what had been a series of enjoyable but kind of dour fantasy movies and turning it into a rollicking sword-and-planet comedy. Thor’s physical comedy and the Grandmaster’s quips didn’t rob the movie of its heart, though, and we still saw plenty of genuinely moving moments, like the death of Odin, the destruction of Asgard, and Thor and Loki’s reconciliation. Like most films over the past couple of years, Thor 4 was delayed because of Covid, and its original release date of November 2021 was pushed back to May, and finally to July 8, 2022. Now it’s only a month and change away, and we can pore over the trailer while we wait out these final few weeks.

Without further ado, the FULL TRAILER.

“Let me tell you the story of the space viking, Thor Odinson…”



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/CysmkO7GGP — Thor (@thorofficial) May 24, 2022

SPACE VIKINGS! JANE WITH MJOLNIR! GORR THE GOD BUTCHER! ZEUS FLICKED TOO HARD!!

We’ll be combing through the trailer and posting a breakdown and analysis throughout the day tomorrow, so stay tuned!

