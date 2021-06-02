All Anyone Can Think About Is Chris Hemsworth’s Arms in Thor: Love and Thunder Wrap Photo

Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped and, to celebrate, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture of himself and director Taika Waititi. As fans started to talk about the upcoming movie in the Thor franchise, we were all drawn to one specific thing: Chris Hemsworth’s arms. Larger than I am as a human being, his arms have been a topic of conversation because … well, they are a lot.

The picture shows Hemsworth posing next to Waititi in his mo-cap gear, clearly having done work as Korg. And while we’re all interested in what Love and Thunder has in store for us, we’re also very interested in Chris Hemsworth’s “I’m not flexing” arms pic because Hemsworth’s arms do look as if they could take on a grizzly bear.

“That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

And now we all are just going to have to stop every once in a while and think about how Chris Hemsworth’s arms could probably destroy us all.

gonna be thinking about Chris Hemsworth’s arms for a while tbh — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 1, 2021

It also brought in the conversation about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the unrealistic body standards that it has for its stars. While I am aware that Hemsworth is playing a God (specifically the God of Thunder), I also could suspend disbelief if his arms weren’t the size of my entire body.

Vulture critic Angelica Jade had a great thread about the unrealistic standards put on the modern celebrity and how it is translated to the consuming public, and yes, Hemsworth’s arms are part of that. Again, I’m pretty sure that I would look like a Polly Pocket if I stood next to them.

Twitter did have a bit of a time talking about his arms because how can we not talk about them when looking at this picture?

CHRIS HEMSWORTH IS TRENDING BECAUSE HE WORKED OUT REALLY HARD YESTERDAY AND TODAY HIS ARMS ARE THOR — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) May 26, 2021

Forget Tony Stark’s arc reactor. For sustainable energy just hook everything in the world up to Chris Hemsworth’s arms. https://t.co/pr1tBpj0Yb — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) June 2, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a wild ride, and with Waititi helming the project, we know that it’s going to be a trip and a half. I can’t wait to see what’s up for Thor, Jane Foster, and our favorite Asgardians.

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

