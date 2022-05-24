Thor Has a Huge Loki Tattoo in New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a neat Easter egg in the new full-length trailer for Taika Waititi’s upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. During a comedic scene where Thor is stripped of his clothing (with a blur politely censoring part of the view), we briefly see Thor’s back. Amidst a smattering of tattoos, the God of Thunder appears to have inked a large memorial to his dead brother, Loki.

Thor not only has a massive tattoo of Loki’s trademark horned helmet taking up the majority of his back, but fans also noticed that it looks as if it says “RIP LOKI” tattooed above the horns, to really drive the point home. Thor sporting a Loki tattoo is a poignant symbol of how much Loki meant to him and harkens back to Thor’s pain over the loss of his brother that we saw in Infinity War and Endgame.

okay but listen it’s gonna be so fucking funny if loki comes back in at the end of the movie or in a post credit scene or something when thor has this giant tattoo that says “RIP LOKI” above another tattoo of his helmet lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/Rzv3xM7etm — iris (@lokivariants) May 24, 2022

This is also a bit of an inside joke. Back in the Thor: Ragnarok era, Thor was initially seen sporting a “RIP LOKI” tattoo on his arm, but that never made it into the movie (it could only be seen in set pictures). That memorial to Loki was tattooed when Thor erroneously believed Loki was dead after Thor: The Dark World. So we don’t actually know if this current Loki tattoo dates from the Endgame era or from Ragnarok. Either way, poor Thor has lost his brother too many times.

the fact that they cut the scene where thor shows loki his “rip loki” tattoo is a tragedy pic.twitter.com/YlxtahkfqP — sofia saw nwh (@darkmischiefs) May 17, 2019

Of course, the first time Thor thought Loki was dead, Loki was actually alive and pretending to be their father Odin in Asgard. And now, though Thor thinks Loki is dead at Thanos’s hand, technically, a version of Loki is still very much alive. The Loki of the Disney+ Loki series is a variant of Loki who escaped with the Tesseract after the Avengers went back in time in Endgame. However, everything points to Thor not knowing about the Loki variant’s escape or that this variant of his brother is alive somewhere and caught up in TVA/Kang problems.

NOT THOR GOT A TATTOO OF LOKI’S HELMET ON HIS BACK???? — erykah (@azgardians) May 24, 2022

From all the reports we’ve seen, Loki will not be appearing in Love and Thunder, though of course we’d still appreciate any kind of surprise cameo. Still, Loki is hardly forgotten by Thor—he’s inked there forever on his brother’s back—and the tattoo ensures that Loki has some presence in Thor 4, even if it’s drawn in.

THOR GOT LOKI'S HELMET TATTOO BRB CRYING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/NgPFZlUj5J — carol | essex serpent era (@carolxloki) May 24, 2022

(images: Marvel Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]