This Week’s Good News: legendary horror series comes back to life after a decade as exciting anime announcements flow

Good News is a weekly collection of stories from this week about things that were actually pretty nice. Given the general state of everything, we all deserve a concentrated dose of good news.

Granted, this week’s good news felt pretty limited, while the bad news felt overwhelming. But we will find it, dang it. We will find the good news!

Silent Hill returns with first mainline game in 13 years

When you ask the average gamer about their favorite horror series, Silent Hill is almost certain to come up. The earliest entries in Konami’s horror series helped pioneer the genre, especially Silent Hill 2, which received a remake last year. And yet, there hasn’t been a new mainline entry in the franchise since 2012—but that all changes soon.

Silent Hill f was officially announced in 2022 with a teaser trailer. But we’ve heard nothing about it until Thursday, March 13, when Konami released a more immersive trailer that gives us a much better picture of what the game is like.

It’s the first Silent Hill entry to take place in Japan, a change many long-time series fans are celebrating. Silent Hill f will take place in a tiny Japanese town obscured in fog, and you—a female student named Shimizu Hinako—have to work through the nightmare. The trailer features creepy old buildings and abandoned-looking temples. It looks terrifying.

In other words, Silent Hill is back, baby. No release date has been announced, but you can now waitlist the game on Steam. So it will come out sometime in the foreseeable future.

A very good week for new anime trailers

Remember Edge of Tomorrow, that movie in which Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt play supersoldiers who keep dying? That movie was actually based on a Japanese novel called All You Need Is Kill, which was then adapted into a renowned manga by the same name. But shockingly, it’s never been adapted into an anime. That is, until now.

Warner Bros. Japan officially announced an anime adaptation of All You Need Is Kill on Thursday, March 13. The series will be produced by Studio 4°C, a storied studio with an eye for the avant-garde. They’re behind The Animatrix and Mind Game. You can see that experimental approach in the All You Need Is Kill trailer. It’s taken far too long for someone to helm an anime adaptation of this work, and I cannot imagine it being in better hands. I can’t wait.

The other big anime trailer of the week is Gachiakuta, which was previously announced at last year’s Anime Expo with a simple teaser. All the whispers are that Gachiakuta is about to become The Next Big Anime. Whether or not they’re right—the whispers have been wrong before—this trailer looks stellar.

Plus, the plot is incredibly timely: the rich of society live in a floating town and simply toss their trash down to earth. Our hero lives in the slums of this town until the rich folk frame him for murder and cast him off the side, too. He’s mad and wants revenge. This is a gritty anime driven by wealth inequality. Let’s go.

For non-anime fans, Disney revealed the trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch. I’m the grump in the corner who wants to point out that Stitch looks cute and fuzzy because he’s … you know … animated. But I sure hope it’s good.

At least some Democrats have backbones

Texas Republican Keithself storms out of the meeting he's supposed to be running because a Democrat asked him to treat his colleague Sarah McBride with respect. These people would not last one day as a trans person. — Ari Drennen (@aridrennen.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T20:39:11.845Z

This week was bleak for our collective ability to think that the Democratic Party has any kind of spine. But some lawmakers are willing to stand up to bigotry. In a Congressional meeting on March 11, Representative Bill Keating (D., Massachusetts) got furious with Keith Self (R., Texas) for deliberately misgendering transgender congresswoman Sarah McBride (D., Delaware) during her introduction.

“‘Mr.?!’ Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?!” Keating retorts. Self attempts to propose settling the matter privately, but Keating wouldn’t have it. “You will not [continue the discussion] with me until you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way,” Keating replies hotly.

Self then smacks his little gavel and adjourns the meeting because he is so unable to take the slightest amount of pushback on his bigotry.

It’s refreshing to see a Democrat stand up and push back so forcefully. I hope more Congressional Democrats follow Keating’s example. And that they could also do that with … you know … national policies.

No, Trump’s sales pitch wasn’t a resounding success for Tesla

Lastly, here’s a quick note to maybe help contextualize one of this week’s big stories. On March 11, Donald Trump read from a literal Tesla sales pitch as he stood next to Elon Musk on the White House lawn and talked about how great it is to drive a “Teslar.” Trump did this because, since his inauguration, Tesla’s stock has been tanking as their sales plummet worldwide.

The next day’s headlines said that Tesla’s stock price was rebounding. And it did go up. But it’s shaky—on Friday, it crashed, then went up again, then went down again by evening. And furthermore, it’s still nowhere near the heights it was at in December. So fret not. Keep the boycotts coming.

Additionally, on Friday, Tesla said it could face “retaliatory tariffs” because of Trump’s on-again, off-again trade wars. Trump’s administration is shooting some of its star players in the foot. They’re screwing over their own businesses, too. Nothing like a bit of karma, right?

