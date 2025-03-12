Silent Hill has been haunting generations of gamers for more than two decades. In 2022, Silent Hill f was announced, but nothing came of it. Will 2025 finally be the year the game is released?

The trailer for Silent Hill f, written by Ryukishi07, featured an abandoned Japanese town that seemingly succumbed to the Otherworld. Only one person was seen—dressed in a tattered schoolgirl outfit, running away from strange red vines that bloomed into spider lilies.

For anyone who watches anime, you and I know very well that those red flowers are associated with death. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the main protagonist of the trailer didn’t make it out alive—the vines took hold of her body. Eerily, her lifeless body started blooming with flowers, and then her face fell off. It’s as if the flowers parasitized her to her death.

If you want to play this sickeningly beautiful horror game, then you’ll have to wait for further announcements. Silent Hill f doesn’t have a release date yet. That doesn’t mean your hopes should be dashed. Konami’s official X account tweeted that a Silent Hill Transmission will happen on March 13, 2025. This news stream, from Konami, “will uncover SILENT HILL f.” Suffice to say, everyone’s finally getting new information about this long-awaited game.

A familiar monster

This wouldn’t be the first time Konami used something as delicate as flowers to portray something so terrifying. Silent Hill: The Short Message debuted a monster called the Sakura Head. The person afflicted with this condition has sakura flowers blooming all over their head, torso, and waist. It’s an uncanny similarity, since the victim in Silent Hill f also had flowers perched on those parts of her body.

There’s no confirmed link between the games yet. Inspirations from Japanese culture seem to be the convenient tie between the Cherry Blossom Head, the victim in the trailer, and the Witch of Kettenstadt. It doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that the witch was a Japanese fortune teller. Perhaps there’s more to be told about these floral monsters in Silent Hill f.

