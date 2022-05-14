This Sick ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Fan Poster Imagines the Film as a Classic ’80s Horror Flick

While ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has inspired mixed reactions among fans and critics, most folks enjoyed the signature horror touch of director Sam Raimi. The Evil Dead director’s fingerprints were all over the film, from the cackling demons to the zombie body horror to Bruce Campbell punching himself in the face. Inspired by Raimi’s work, artist Kyle V. James made a fan poster for MoM inspired by Raimi’s work, with an ’80s horror aesthetic all its own.

The poster is reminiscent of the artwork for the Evil Dead franchise, as we see Wanda’s hand outstretched to grasp Zombie Strange , surrounded by wraiths. It’s also a reminder of how uninspired and boilerplate Marvel’s own posters are. I’d love to see variant posters for MCU offerings that recruit a wide variety of talent. After all, these films are already guaranteed blockbusters. Why not have some fun with the artwork?

And it’s not just the artwork, it’s the films themselves. Allowing directors to put more of their own style into the MCU is always a good thing (see WandaVision, Moon Knight). And as the universe keeps expanding, audiences want more originality and more unique perspectives beyond the boilerplate Marvel look. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, with its infusion of humor and bold colors, was more than enough to reset the franchise.

James has given the fan poster treatment to many of our favorite films and games, like The Batman, Star Wars, and Resident Evil Village, bringing a different aesthetic to each artwork:

Awesome work, Kyle V. James! We can’t wait to see what’s next!

