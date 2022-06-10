This School Had an ‘Among Us’ Pride Costume?

I don’t know if the kids are alright, necessarily, but they’re certainly quite delightful to watch from afar. Recently, to celebrate Pride Month … well, this happened, inspired by the viral game Among Us:

THIS KID IN MY SCHOOL BROUGHT AN INFLATABLE AMONG US COSTUME TO CELEBRATE PRIDE MONTH OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/eApXdgAWp4 — Dxzys (@dxzysLIVE) June 8, 2022

I’m consistently in awe of the way kids come up with the funniest, weirdest ideas imaginable. At the very least, when I was in high school, I don’t remember anyone pulling any stunts like this: if we wanted to be funky little weirdos, we had to do it in the privacy of our own homes or friend groups. Any actual “stunt” pulled off was lukewarm at best, only worthy of a sensible chuckle. Maybe the culture has changed, I dunno.

Either way, I welcome it! Regardless of whatever horse-beaten-to-death ideas are floating around there about “cringe” or zoomer trends, I think stuff like this is not only harmless, it’s absolutely adorable and worthy of replication. I mean, the kid put some finesse into this costume! Clearly this was a labor of love, and considering it’s meant to represent a time of love and open-mindedness, I say let there be more.

Now, do I “get” all these Among Us memes? Do I feel like I’m in on the joke? Not in the slightest, at 24 I may as well be gearing up for retirement from the internet in-crowd. But I do appreciate the vision and am happy to see kids out there, letting their freak flags fly.

You go, you funky little amongus. Be as gay and sus as you please.

(Featured Image: InnerSloth)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]