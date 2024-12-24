This is the best Christmas song ever written

When it comes to the best Christmas songs, everyone has their favorite. But arguably, the most perfect of holiday songs is one that everyone delights in hearing. And there is only one song that really fits that description.

I have never seen a Christmas song unite people in quite the same way that “Fairytale of New York” does. Originally performed by the Pogues, the song tells a less than cherry story. We’re often confronted with cold weather or stories of magical snowmen come to life at the holiday season. But “Fairytale of New York” is all about the lost youth of a couple who have fallen on hard times and are trying to remember the better years this holiday season.

Hearing “The boys of the NYPD choir were singing Galway Bay, and the bells were ringing out for Christmas day” every year brings a warmth to my heart. And I am far from the only person who feels this way about the song. It is glorious and captivating to listen to. Which is why it was so wonderful when Hozier decided to perform the song on Saturday Night Live as part of their Christmas episode.

The Irish singer honored the Pogues (who were an Anglo-Irish Celtic punk band) with a beautiful rendition of the song.

So often, we’re told to be happy at the holidays and the “sad” songs we do have are things like Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” which still is about someone who is missing their love. Not the loss of youth and the sadness that comes with it. The tone and the darkness of “Fairytale of New York” is one that stays with you and it is why it has ended up being one of the most beloved of classics.

There is one notable addition to the list

My personal favorite holiday song outside of “Fairytale of New York” is yet another depressing song: “River” by Joni Mitchell. Sure, it is more a seasonal song, but it is beautiful to listen to. Famously (for me) performed by Robert Downey Jr. on an episode of Ally McBeal, the song tells the story of a break-up and the heartbreak that comes with it.

“It’s coming on Christmas, they’re cutting down trees” the song says at the beginning and that is, personally, enough for me. You mention Christmas and I will consider something to be based on that holiday.

Much like Mitchell’s other music, it is a bit depressing to listen to but there is something so mesmerizing about her work. Joni Mitchell is easily one of the most soothing of musicians and this song is one that can mend a broken heart and put it back together again. Which is why it is one of my favorite songs of all time and it is especially one of my favorite Christmas songs.

So there you have it. If you want the popular answer, the best Christmas song is “Fairytale of New York” and everyone is right for it! But I also needed to allow “River” to have her moment.

