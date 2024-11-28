‘This is horrifying’: A former Fox News host blatantly bashes Trump’s deportation plan

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera warned Americans about Trump’s mass deportation plans, likening it to the Japanese internment camps from World War II in an MSNBC interview.

MSNBC host Ari Melber brought up Rivera’s condemnation of Trump’s anti-migrant rhetoric during the election period. He asked Rivera if he had anything left to say to Trump, whom Rivera has known for years, about Trump’s deportation plans. Rivera doubled down on his pre-election criticism of Trump. He states, “This is horrifying—what they have planned. Can you imagine a vast holding area? Just think of the Japanese Internment in World War II. This is going to be that, in a much vaster scale.”

Rivera also claimed that it will be much worse than the Japanese Internment and lamented the fate of mixed families in the United States. He added, “This will tarnish the reputation of the nation. It should affect the conscience of everybody who sees it.” While Rivera agrees that there is a problem with undocumented immigration, he believes that the solution must be humane.

Trump’s border czar denies building concentration camps

Tom Homan, whom Donald Trump chose to take charge of US borders, has his own idea of what mass deportations would look like under Trump. In a CBS 60 Minutes interview, Homan denied the possibility of concentration camps. He said, “It’s not going to be a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It’s not gonna be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous.” Instead, he claimed that the deportation will be carried out through targeted arrests.

Despite that answer, Homan doesn’t explain where these people he and ICE arrests will be held. Will these be same-day deportations of entire families? Probably not, but until a plan is written up, nothing’s confirmed. Nevertheless, Rivera’s criticisms aren’t unwarranted or mere conspiracy. Forty percent of the detained undocumented migrant children were held for more than 72 hours in unsanitary conditions during Trump’s first term.

