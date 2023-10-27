If you love a good queer, geeky romance, then chances are you’ve been having a very good year. Good Omens, Loki, and Our Flag Means Death all got their sophomore seasons within a few months of each other in 2023—and artists have been celebrating the return of some of our favorite characters with amazing fan art mashups.

Why are these three shows so popular? It all comes down to character. There’s Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens, an angel and demon who avert the apocalypse but can’t seem to figure out how to communicate with each other. Loki has given us Loki and Mobius, two (admittedly not canon) work husbands at Marvel’s Time Variance Authority. And then there’s the on-again, off-again romance between Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard in Our Flag Means Death. We love all of these flawed, earnest, and prickly characters. They make mistakes. They try harder to do good. They surprise themselves and each other. And sometimes, they kiss.

What’s kind of hilarious about these three shows, and the enormous overlap between their respective fandoms, is how similar the dynamic is between the three pairings. Each one features a kindly, lovable marshmallow of a man (Aziraphale, Stede, and Mobius) who’s inexplicably paired up with a ruthless snake (Crowley, Ed, and Loki). There’s a reason The Odd Couple became such an enduring blueprint for onscreen relationships, platonic or romantic. The dynamic is just so much fun.

And when you throw in the similarities in character design? What a treat for artists. Here’s some of the best mashup art we’ve found of Aziraphale, Mobius, Stede, Ed, Loki, and Crowley!

First, my personal favorite: the Blonde Slut Club and the Tall, Dark, & Whipped Club.

Check out these two adorable snakey guys! They’ve both literally turned into snakes at some point, and I love that for them.

Here’s Crowley and Loki again, trading accessories.

Here are a couple of mashups of Loki/Crowley and Mobius/Aziraphale. What I love about these drawings is that, unlike Aziraphale, Mobius is 100% okay with doing terrible stuff like torturing prisoners to get what he needs. And yet he’s still got that angelic demeanor!

Of course, not everyone has time to watch a billion Marvel movies so that they can get into Loki, so here are a few drawings that just combine Good Omens and Our Flag Means Death. I think Stede and Aziraphale would have a grand old time together.

Of course, this art is just the tip of the iceberg. Have you found any mashup art that you love? Share it in the comments!

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video / Max / Disney+)

