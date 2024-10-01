‘This genuinely could end up being the worst film ever made’: An upcoming video game movie is starting to worry the internet

I had a lot to say about the Minecraft movie’s trailer when it first came out. After seeing a short clip of the movie, it looks like fears of inaccuracy aren’t unfounded after all.

I used to think that the mistake started with the pink sheep. In the recent clip, they’ve also messed up the materials for buckets. No Minecraft player accidentally crafts buckets instead of an iron sword. So tell me, how did Jason Momoa’s character mess up a simple recipe? This is even more unrealistic than the pink sheep situation. What’s next? Herobrine riding the back of an Ender Dragon? I have many questions, and I fear the movie’s answers to them.

It seems I’m not the only one cringing—social media users genuinely think that the movie will turn out horribly.

This genuinely could end up being the worst film ever made https://t.co/leGTuTKZ1b — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) September 28, 2024

The Minecraft movie isn’t even out yet, but people have been critical about the trailer and, recently, the short clip. Some Twitter users expressed that the movie is likely to fail because of its dialogue. A Twitter user wrote, “All it’s missing are awkward meme references for the greatest bad writing ever.”

this dialogue man ? all it’s missing are awkward meme references for the greatest bad writing ever — Sigmatic (@sigmatic_) September 28, 2024

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear meme references in the movie. With apt comedic timing, the movie might be able to pull it off. The only problem with incorporating meme references in scripts or scenes is that memes often age quickly. At worst case, the Minecraft movie might prove the point that memes are almost always a bad idea in film—even if the genre is comedy.

Memes are not the best elements to add to make a timeless movie. In a few months, some people who decide to watch the movie might not even recognize the meme reference in the movie.

More than a kid’s movie

Minecraft became popular in the 2010s, and many young millenials and Gen Z kids grew up playing the game. The kids and teens who were engrossed with the game have already grown up, and I expected the studios to target this demographic. It would be a mistake to target Gen Alpha kids instead of the people who grew up playing the game.

It’s too soon to say that the Minecraft movie is doomed, but there’s a clear lack of care for the details. Things that wouldn’t have been possible in the game have happened in the trailer. It puts into question if the team working on the movie genuinely cares about Minecraft.

