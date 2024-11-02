‘This does not belong in this parade or in this town’: An incredibly offensive Kamala Harris Halloween parade float is getting the backlash it deserves

Donald Trump’s cult of MAGA Republicans are letting their true colors shine—on Halloween, of all days. Understandably, the town of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania is the latest subject of backlash after a parade float depicting a shackled Vice President Kamala Harris went viral on social media.

Recommended Videos

To absolutely no one’s surprise, tensions are getting even higher in the days leading up to the 2024 US presidential election, and MAGA Republicans are pulling out all the stops—including their usual song-and-dance of racist remarks, mob mentality, and deplorable behavior—to ridicule Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. But really, this latest scandal is only working to make Team Trump-Vance look impossibly worse by association, and it could very well lose them the election.

Racist Halloween float shows Kamala Harris in handcuffs, further proving that MAGA has lost its mind

What happened to, I don’t know, decorum? In case you still had any doubts, MAGA Republicans have well and truly lost the plot following a recent incident that took place in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. During the town’s annual Halloween parade, an incredibly offensive “float” with a person dressed up as Kamala Harris dragged behind a golf cart in chains somehow slipped beneath event organizers’ noses.

A racist Halloween Parade float in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania depicted Kamala Harris in chains being dragged behind Donald Trump’s vehicle.



This is where we are, folks. This is the sickness that Trump has unleashed, and we haven’t even made it to Election Day. pic.twitter.com/0Ru2MqyT0g — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 1, 2024

In addition to the woman dressed as Harris, the golf cart was also decked out in Trump gear and American flags and also had what appeared to be a rifle mounted to the top, flanked by individuals dressed as Secret Service agents in some sort of sick mockery of the assassination attempt that took place earlier this year. Obviously, unsuspecting paradegoers were taken back by the whole thing, and it didn’t take long for photos to make their way to social media. Predictably, it didn’t go over too well with users and local officials alike.

It is a hate crime and needs to be prosecuted as such — RetiredNotExpired (@PamelaTyrrell) November 1, 2024

In the fallout, people have demanded answers for how such a deplorable display could’ve made it into a children’s Halloween event in the first place. The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, which is supposedly responsible for reviewing and approving parade float entries, took to Facebook to pen an apology, writing, “We do not share in the values represented by those participants, and we understand how it may have hurt or offended members of our community.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Diane Bailey, a Democrat, later condemned the float while speaking to CBS News, saying in response to the wave of public outrage, “I was appalled, angered, upset. This does not belong in this parade or in this town.”

Even the NAACP weighed in on the conversation, slamming the float for its “appalling” depiction of slavery and political violence. In response, Daylon A Davis, the president of the organization’s Pittsburgh branch, issued a statement (via Facebook) reading: “This appalling portrayal goes beyond the realm of Halloween satire or free expression; it is a harmful symbol that evokes a painful history of violence, oppression, and racism that Black and Brown communities have long endured here in America.”

Trump’s followers have reached a new low

This is hardly the first time the angry red-hat people have attacked Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. In the past few months alone, Trump has labeled Harris a “Marxist,” called her “mentally impaired,” and boosted his followers’ sexist remarks and conspiracy theories (“She spent her whole damn life down on her knees”)—all while being a convicted criminal himself.

Sadly, situations like these have only snowballed as Election Day inches closer, painting a dangerous picture of what exactly a second Trump presidency would entail. With extremism on the rise and the American political divide more apparent than ever, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to see similar incidents become commonplace. “Dark, gothic MAGA?” No, this is straight-up weird MAGA.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy