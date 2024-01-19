Skip to main content

This ColourPop Collection Is Giving Me Heart-Eyes

By Jan 19th, 2024, 12:32 pm
ColourPop Lost in Love limited edition collection.

I’m in love with ColourPop’s “Lost in Love” collection. There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with hearts and colors that’ll make you look like you’re in the mood for love.

This collection is a must-have, and I swear, it’s not just because of the heart-shaped blusher case that reminds me of a Totally Spies gadget. “Lost in Love” has ten blushers suitable for everybody’s undertone, and there are three pink lip gloss shades to pick and choose from, exclusive to this collection.

There are also three new jelly shadows available in pearly pinks, and they’re perfect for both Valentine’s Day and daily wear. Those who’ve used ColourPop’s jelly shadows before would know that a tiny bit goes a long way, and it’ll still make your lids and cheekbones pop.

If you’re running low on pink eyeshadows or if you’re still indulging in your Barbie Era, the eyeshadow palette from the “Lost in Love” collection has sixteen shades you can blend and test for everyday wear. Add a little bit of jelly shadow to top your lid off, and you’ll be ready for Valentine’s Day. Even if you don’t have plans to celebrate the day with another person, giving yourself some love by looking cute for the day won’t hurt.

You can get your hands on the “Lost in Love” collection on January 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM PST at the ColourPop website. There is an option to buy the complete set featured in the collection for $110, and it includes three lipglosses, three blushers, three jelly shadows, the eyeshadow palette, and the heart-shaped blending sponge. If you don’t want to get everything, you can buy the products individually or buy bundle sets of lipglosses, blushers, and jelly shadows.

