Sparkle Like a Vampire With This New ‘Twilight’ Makeup Collab

Sparkly vampire enthusiasts, rejoice! ColourPop Cosmetics is releasing a makeup line inspired by Twilight.

Since 2014, ColourPop Cosmetics has created eye-catching makeup colors and affordable products. Most people on the internet know the company for its collaborations, including lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes inspired by Sailor Moon, Star Wars, Disney Princesses, and Naruto. ColourPop announced its latest line will be a team-up with pop culture juggernaut Twilight. That means you can get all shiny, then wander the woods looking emo and mysterious.

ColourPop x Twilight release date

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 10AM PT, the Twilight makeup line will be available on ColourPop’s website. Some products will also be available on Ulta Beauty’s website after January 14. ColourPop’s Facebook page previews what the line will include.

Liquid liner colors: Vampire (“A metallic vampire red”), Coven (“A rich black with sparkling silver pinpoints”), and Forever (“A metallic forest green with green pinpoints”). All the colors look dark yet glittery.

Lip oil colors: Team Edward (“A deep rich blue with silver pinpoints inspired by Edward’s navy-like style in the movie”), Bella (“A vampy blackened red reflecting Edward’s attraction to her scent”), and Team Jacob (“A sheer black with silver pinpoints representing Jacob’s jet black hair”). The lip oils give wearers a glossy lip with slight pigmentation.

The most iconic part of the line so far has to be the Like Diamonds SOL Shimmering Dry Oil. It’s a glitter-filled body oil that goes on wet and leaves you covered in sparkles when it dries. ColourPop’s Facebook says, “This is your moment to have vampire skin inspired by Edward’s diamond skin sparkling in the sunlight. We captured all the different multi-dimensional sparkles from the scene to essentially create Edward in a bottle. So yeah, it really is like diamonds.”

Finally, our time to shine has arrived.

(featured image: Summit Entertainment)

