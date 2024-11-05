‘This barely moves the needle’: Confession of Trump’s ‘close friendship’ with Jeffrey Epstein is berated by major late-night TV star

Jimmy Kimmel (like many of us) doesn’t get it. By “it” I am referring to the continued support of Donald Trump. Or more accurately, how the 2024 Presidential election is as close as it still is. Even with the felony charges and the Jeffrey Epstein connections.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host shared his exasperation over the election and, more specifically, how he doesn’t understand how this election is playing out. Especially since there was a tape released (via The Daily Beast) that put Trump and Epstein together in Epstein’s own words. As Kimmel pointed out, how did this not move the needle on the election results?!

“I still don’t understand how this race is close,” Kimmel said. “We heard a bombshell audio tape in which Jeffrey Epstein says he was Trump’s closest friend and shares a bunch of crazy stories, this barely moves the needle. We just got a hundred hours of Jeffrey Epstein saying he and Trump were BFFs, I didn’t even get an alert about it on my phone.”

That is what is frightening. This story barely made headlines. That being said, many of us knew that they were closer than Trump let on. On top of that, you have Trump’s VP pick JD Vance saying nonsense every other minute. Which does feel like part of Trump’s plan. If everyone is talking about everything else, they won’t focus on his tight best friend relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel wasn’t letting the tapes go

The late night host continued to talk about the tapes, pointing out what was said in them to his audience. “Epstein said Trump told him he likes to have sex with the wives of his best friends to the point where Epstein described Trump as having no moral compass,” Kimmel said. “Do you know what kind of low life you have to be for Jeffrey Epstein to say you have no moral [compass]? It’s like if R Kelly got mad at you for leaving the toilet seat up.”

Kimmel’s anger is one we all should understand. How is this race close? In what world is this not a slam dunk? Are people that gullible that they believe Trump when he lies outright? This man will be taped trashing his base and they still support him. Why? Do they think he’s lying in private? I just don’t understand the logic.

And maybe that’s my problem. I am applying logic to the situation, just as Kimmel is. And there is no logic to be found. The MAGA fans are not willing to look at others and help them. Because that would mean thinking about anyone other than themselves. Also, when has logic ever been applied to Donald Trump?

The entire situation is just overwhelming because those of us who do use our braincells are terrified. Furthermore, we are filled with dread because of the 2016 election. All of it is a lot to think about and seeing Kimmel break like this is honestly very relatable. Because buddy, we’re all on the same page.

