Things We Saw Today: We Have Lost the Green Ranger

In heartbreaking news, Jason David Frank, the original Green Power Ranger (and subsequently White Ranger) passed away this morning. According to reports from TMZ and Facebook posts from people close to him and his family, he took his own life. Millennials and Gen Z have been mourning the loss of one of their earliest childhood heroes today. Remembering their favorite Power Rangers episodes and celebrating a fallen icon. Rest in peace, Jason David Frank. We will miss you. – TMZ

It is also Trans Awareness Day (and week) which is always a somber time for reflection and remembrance of those in our community that we have lost to violence and suicide. It hits especially today after Club Q, an LGBTQ bar and safe space, was attacked last night. The shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, murdered five people and wounded eighteen others. Hug your friends and chosen family and tell them that you love them. Those that have been lost will always rest in power. – CNN

Which pie rules them all: pic.twitter.com/DQ5Vaxwb6L — UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 20, 2022

For your daily dose of WTFery, please look at this pie chart that has Twitter up in arms. Please look at the bottom row. Please answer me this, what the HELL is “moosemeat pie.” I feel like Canadians are to blame for this somehow. Also they left the best pie, Blackberry Pie, off the list entirely so the whole thing is a sham!

Favorite is “Demon Slayer”!!!! hands down



Followed by “My Hero Academia “ https://t.co/JbVQHSu5dd — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 19, 2022

Winston Duke, star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, delighted anime fans by revealing that he too is a confirmed weeb. There was much rejoicing.

Peter Weir, the great director of DEAD POETS SOCIETY, WITNESS, and THE TRUMAN SHOW now has an Oscar pic.twitter.com/w5xpbmzYna — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 20, 2022

And finally, Peter Weir, the director of classics like Dead Poets Society, Witness, and The Truman Show, was awarded an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governor’s Awards. Oh captain, my captain! It is about damn time.

(Image: 20th Century Fox)

